Pakistan’s Taimur Khan Jhagra: Minister Extraordinary

I noticed Taimur Khan Jhagra on Twitter in 2018. The electoral success of the Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the 2018 general elections led the PTI to seize power in the center and provinces of Punjab and by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Minister of Finance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government, Jhagra with his impeccable language, argumentation and persuasion skills was a rarity, he still is in terms of absolute honesty vis-à-vis the expectations of reality, the paradigm in which his party reformed the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his tweets and replies to people who asked him tough questions or harshly criticized his government even in its early days, Jhagras’ calm and patience was visible in his carefully published words. He responded, he debated, he presented facts and figures, he pushed his point with empirical evidence, he was open to comments and suggestions. And it worked.

Taimur Khan Jhagra in 2021 is still the same man. He seems calmer than ever. And stronger. By taking the reins of the Ministry of Health in addition to its first finance portfolio in February 2020, the world has changed. The coronavirus has happened. It is still a deadly reality. The past year has been a roller coaster of uncertainty, grappling with the unknown, planning for the unpredictable and implementing new protocols of personal, professional and medical imperatives. The pandemic has deconstructed the existing way of life. The governments of Pakistan and the four provinces have refocused their attention and resources. But despite the emergence of a new dynamic of human existence, the old problems persisted in their characteristic rigidity. One being the cost of public health care.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government looked past the pandemic and, amid the destruction of the coronavirus, continued work on a reformatted health insurance project. Working under the leadership of Prime Minister Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Taimur Khan Jhagra and his team have made what seems impossible come true. The Sehat Sahulat program has become a reality.

The Sehat Sahulat program is an important step towards social protection reforms, ensuring that identified disadvantaged citizens across the country have access to their medical care in a timely and dignified manner, without any financial obligation. The objective of PHC programs is to improve the access of the poor population to good quality medical services through a system of health microinsurance.

At the end of February, as a resource-strapped Pakistan, like many countries around the world, continues its battle against the pandemic, the Sehat Sahulat program is not just a beacon of hope, it is all the colors of the rainbow. There is no better time than now to ask Khyber Pakhtunkh, Minister of Finance and Health Taimur Khan Jhagra about his wonderful ministerial work.

Mehr Tarar: What were the biggest challenges, aside from the Herculean coronavirus pandemic, in the health sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when you took on the additional load of the Ministry of Health a year ago?

Taimur Khan Jhagra: In the last few years of the PTI government, huge investments have been made in the health sector: larger budgets; doubling of doctors and health personnel; autonomy in tertiary hospitals. Health is such a complex ecosystem that there is still so much to do to bring it to the level we want. The biggest challenge when I took over, as we worked to tackle the long-term challenges, was to quickly implement the big ideas, ideas that could have an immediate impact and that could quickly build the confidence of the people. people in the health sector. And this is where the concept of universal health insurance came into play.

How would you define the reach of public health facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018? And in comparison, in 2021.

TKJ: If we look at the state of the health care system when we took power in 2013, it was completely dysfunctional, ravaged by a decade of activism and corruption. Furthermore, a health system for 30 million people cannot be managed completely centrally.

Many things have changed. Our nine MTIs, stand-alone tertiary hospitals, operate on their own and see more than twice the throughput they did just a few years ago. There are nearly 30 major facilities completed, the last of which is the province’s first heart institute, which we will achieve JCIA accreditation and make Pakistani the best. Thousands of doctors have been hired and the health services on the outskirts are functioning much better than them. Salaries have been improved. The presence of staff and the availability of drugs in the primary health care sector are much better.

However, what we have to recognize is that it is still a very labor intensive system. As standards improve, people’s expectations improve, and at an absolute level, we are determined to be much better.

What is the genesis of the Sehat Sahulat program?

TKJ: Personally, after living in the United Arab Emirates for 10 years, one of the things that affected me the most when I returned to Pakistan for a political career was when people came to see me in my capacity. politician for urgent medical help. I will never forget the look in the eyes of one particular man who needed his daughter for a liver transplant. There was no way to help him, and a request had to go to the PM’s office for help. She did not succeed.

The Sehat card was launched by the last PTI government, but it only covered about a quarter of the population. In a meeting with the Chief Minister in early 2019, we agreed that we want to think big and cover everyone in the province. No one should be denied basic health care. Since then it has become a mission and the leadership of the Chief Ministers has been remarkable.

We redesigned the program, improved it and put out a call for tenders. After completing the procurement process at the end of 2020, the program was launched on November 1, 2020. Just 90 days later, we can say that each of Pakhtunkhwa’s 40 million people is covered. It’s a proud moment because we can see the impact every month. More than 60,000 people have taken advantage of it, mainly for complex procedures, such as heart surgery. My friends in the United States keep telling me in their phone calls how we in Pakistan could have done what the United States has failed to do so far. It shows that we can make a big change in our country.

What are the key aspects of the Sehat Sahulat program?

TKJ: Every family in the province has an insurance package of 1 million rupees per year, or just under $ 7,000, for secondary and tertiary inpatient care. This is up from Rs 600,000 previously. People are covered not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but in more than 450 public and private hospitals across the country.

We’ve also tried to make the program as simple as possible, linking it to the national ID card most people already have and eliminating the need for referrals.

Because many of its aspects have been improved, we call it the Sehat Card Plus. We have ambitious plans to make it even better.

In your capacity as Minister of Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, how do you assess the long-term viability of the Sehat Sahulat program?

TKJ: Not only are we saving hundreds of thousands of lives, but we’re also giving 40 million people significant peace of mind knowing critical health costs are covered.

It also creates opportunities for health professionals, making additional funds available to public sector hospitals and improving standards in private sector hospitals. If anything, it integrates private sector health care into the government structure and provides an incentive to invest in health care. Its creation of scale in the insurance sector and benefits the pharmaceutical industry.

At present, the program costs us 20 billion rupees per year, or about 4% of our annual budgetary expenditure. We will present a bill on universal health to the provincial parliament. But think of it this way: it will be the best 20 billion we have ever spent.

