Trump revives fundraising ahead of CPAC visit





ORLANDO, Florida Former President Donald Trump has launched a new website for his Political Steering Committee that will allow him to convert his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday into money in his own pocket.

Trump set up Save America days after losing the last November election to Democrat Joe Biden and raised some $ 76 million for it in two months before the Republican National Committee stopped fundraising with him on Sunday. the murderous assault on the U.S. Capitol that Trump instigated.

Previously, the group had no public presence, relying instead on the RNC’s fundraising operation, with 75% of every small donation raised going to Trump and 25% going to the party. Because leadership PACs are so lightly regulated, Trump can use that money for pretty much any purpose, including taking out personal expenses or even paying him an eight-figure salary.

Photo by Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images Donald Trump, pictured at the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference, is looking to cash in on his appearance at this year’s CPAC.

Now, the roughly 40 million names on his supporter list, which includes several million confirmed donors, can give him money directly through www.saveamerica45.com, which immediately redirects to an old campaign web address, www. donaldjtrump.com.

NEW SITE TO COME, the site read on Saturday afternoon. Meet me this weekend live at CPAC Sunday!

There were no linked pages at the time of filing this story, but the DONATE button went to the Save Americas page of the fundraising site WinRed, which was created by Republicans in 2019 to counter liberal ActBlue. .

Trump’s office did not respond to questions about the new fundraising transaction, but details are contained in new filings on Saturday with the Federal Election Commission. A Republican close to Trump has said he has yet to actively start soliciting Save America with emails or texts.

These FEC documents also describe a Make America Great Again PAC that is involved in a joint fundraising deal with Save America, although this relationship is unclear.

This group is organized as a super PAC, which would allow it to accept donations of unlimited size, although the money cannot be used to benefit Trump personally. Donations to Save America, on the other hand, are capped at $ 5,000 per person per year, with virtually no restrictions on how they can be spent except that they cannot be used for a Trump 2024 campaign.

Trump is the first modern-day president to nonetheless try to remain a force in national politics after losing reelection. He was able to raise tens of millions of dollars for Save America in the weeks between the Nov. 3 election and the Jan. 6 insurgency by claiming, in hundreds of fundraising texts and emails, that the money got him. would allow the election results to be challenged. and help Republicans take two seats in the Georgia Senate. In the end, however, he didn’t spend any of that money for either purpose.

The WinRed fundraising page says the Trumps Committee is essential in supporting Republicans across the country and stopping the radical left. However, since he stepped down on January 20, Trump has primarily attacked Republicans who voted to convict him in his impeachment trial for inciting the January 6 crowd and who otherwise criticized him.

