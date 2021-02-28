The smoker’s corner: the angry voter – journal





Donald Trump has done nothing but make a habit of offending liberals with hundreds of outrageous tweets. At least that’s the general perception of the Trump presidency. However, he kept some of his promises. But they have failed to prevent the blow the US economy has suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic. They also did not address the violent manifestations of the many social tensions brewing in the United States.

Susan Milligan writes in the February 23, 2018 issue of US News that it was the angry vote that helped Trump overtake his opponent in the 2016 presidential election. Most American political scientists now believe these votes were cast as an expression of anger towards traditional politicians. These were votes for the so-called outsider Trump. Angry votes are often the result of unresolved social conflicts in society.

Established democratic systems have built-in safety valves for this purpose. But sometimes the intensity of the tensions is such that even the immune system of an established democracy fails to resolve them. The resulting anger therefore turns to the democratic system itself, sending it spiraling into an existentialist crisis.

In the minds of angry voters, they are punishing what they believe has become a corrupt system. So the sight of a rude man like Trump sitting in the White House was enough to appease the anger of those who felt alienated by the results of social and economic changes in the United States.

Those who manage to achieve a position of power through angry votes really have nothing to do. Since their appeal lies in not being like typical politicians, there is no need for them to satisfy voters with good policies. Instead, they are just in a hurry to maintain their anti-politician stance. They don’t come with well thought out plans. Their fiery rhetoric is the plan that either stays just that or, more ominously, manifests itself in narrow racial, religious or chauvinistic maneuvers.

We can see this playing out in another established democracy. A faltering economy in Modis India took a back seat and some delicate religious and cultural issues came to the fore, as Modis’ main appeal was based on posing as a shameless Hindu nationalist who would crush Pakistan and Indian secularism which had corrupted the Indian national body. .

Again, it was never really about resolving Indian social tensions, but rather exacerbating them for cynical political ends. Modi promised a masculine and militant Hindu India, or the antithesis of the supposedly effeminate India peddled by its secular founders.

According to a study published in June 2017 on the academic site Research Gate, there are two main stages in the course of social tensions. At the initial stage, in some groups dissatisfaction with the situation in important areas of life is formed, and pessimism begins to spread. In the second step, attempts are made to find someone to blame. The level of trust in the authorities decreases and the discontent begins to take a more acute form. The prevalence of social unrest can then lead to a violation of self-regulatory mechanisms and the deterioration of basic subsystems of society.

The past half-dozen years have been quite special when it comes to electoral politics. It is as if one-dimensional embers caricatures have been propelled to power in various countries. Social tensions had continued to simmer and, apparently, could not be contained by mainstream politicians. Many segments have even accused politicians of becoming tools of oppression.

This is when we also saw the culture of conspiracy theories leap from the edges of society into the mainstream. The complexities of politics and modern day-to-day life were understood to be chaos unleashed on a political regime troubled by a bunch of corrupt and amoral politicians to keep people entangled and subjugated. It was also at the heart of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s election campaigns.

Such reduced understanding of the results of complex and unresolved social tensions leads to anger and anxiety in people who crave to see simple men with similar views in power. These men feed this anxiety; they are not in the mood to solve it. This angst is the reason for their political existence.

Another interesting example is the unexpected electoral performance in Pakistan of the far-right Sunni Barelvi party, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). It received the sixth highest number of votes across the country in the 2018 election. During my research on the 2018 election for my book Soul Rivals, I discovered that although the candidates of the established traditional parties were constantly asked by potential voters how they planned to deal with the various economic and social issues in their constituencies, TLP candidates were hardly ever faced with such inquiries.

What TLP received were the angry votes of those who lost faith in established parties. TLP has eaten into the PML-Ns votes and the already declining PPP votes in Punjab. In Karachi, he usurped the once immobile MQM votes and the PPP votes in Lyari.

Most analysts believed this helped Imran Khans PTI. But my findings suggest that the TLP also attracted many voters who voted for the PTI in 2013, particularly in the Punjab. The PTI narrowly won the 2018 polls and, in some constituencies in Punjab, narrowly lost to the PML-N candidates as the TLP ended up usurping the votes of both parties.

At the end of last year, a researcher from the University of Karachi, who had helped me with my research, told me that the two TLP members who won provincial seats in Karachi were still not in a hurry to do development work in their constituencies. What TLP had received were votes cast to punish traditional parties, thanks to the frustrating results of clashes between some traditional parties and the establishment, and their failure to resolve social tensions impacting politics.

TLP is still a one-program business. He presents himself as the guardian of the country’s controversial blasphemy laws. But angry votes are mostly fleeting. Their endurance is unpredictable because democracies (even imperfect ones) have a way to correct themselves. Once that happens, the angry votes decrease.

Be that as it may, in the case of the TLPs, the party component of Barelvi Islam has no influence on the majority Deobandi KP and Balochistan. And, even though Sindh outside Karachi is also largely Barelvi, TLP performance was weak there because, comparatively, social tensions in the rest of Sindh were better managed than they were in Karachi and Punjab. .

