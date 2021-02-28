The right time for a date

He couldn’t have arrived at a more convenient time. After three long weeks, where President Joe Biden claimed there was no reason to call President Xi Jinping, the call finally came just two days before the start of the Lunar Year of the Ox.

The key question now: given the weight and importance of healthy Sino-US relations in stabilizing the entire Indo-Pacific, how quickly must they meet?

Diplomatic chatter suggests they are meeting in Singapore in March 2021 during the World Economic Forum.

It is essential to remember that the United States National Security Council is the largest ever organized in the history of American foreign policy. And all are taking the Indo-Pacific concept seriously, in line with President Bidens’ previous warning that the United States is indeed in a state of extreme competition with China. There is also a Pentagon Review Working Group. Equally important, therefore, is the assessment of Chinese political theorists on how China views this concept through its own lens.

Some of them have called the Indo-Pacific Da Bing Yang, the Great Pacific. This suggests that they don’t want China or President Xi to be bound by geographic parameters set by the United States alone on the Indo-Pacific. They also do not want the preferred term of the United States, to consolidate their security alliances with Japan, South Korea, Australia, moreover India, even if the latter is not yet a partner of the United States. Washington DC Security Treaty.

With China having good relations with Russia, any meeting with the Biden administration in Singapore, without explaining how the interests of China and Russia can be taken into account in the Indo-Pacific region, would also appear discriminatory. Therefore, the potential meeting between President Biden and President Xi is fraught with a broad strategic dispute over which the Indo-Pacific concept should be dominant; With China’s dominant preference, a world driven by multilateralism, while the United States remains determined to retain its strategic primacy through hub and spoke security alliances.

As of this writing, remarkably enough, three European powers have each developed a policy document on their concept of the Indo-Pacific, despite the Asean Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP), a document that seeks to encourage all parties to try their multilateralism in the context of the centrality of ASEAN. These are Germany, France and the Netherlands, based on research from Strategic Pan Indo-Pacific Arena (SPIPA).

Not to be outdone, now that Brexit is over, the UK has launched Global Britain to also return to the Indo-Pacific.

Allen Gyngell, president of the Australian Institute of International Affairs (AIIA), perhaps better captured the seeming omnipotence of the concept, although from an Australian perspective: the Indo-Pacific is a device of framing, not a geographic reality around which its supporters shape it. their different interests. Each country has its own Indo-Pacific.

For Australia, the idea of ​​the Indo-Pacific makes sense. It includes both the oceans surrounding our continent, with Southeast Asia acting as the linchpin between them. The words appeared in official Australian statements long before other leaders started using them. The idea has now been formally endorsed in government documents Gillard, Rudd, Abbott and Turnbull.

It should be added, under the current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the same strategic echo is always given to the importance of the Indo-Pacific; with the added hope that a like-minded democracy like the United States, Australia, Japan and India should form the first quartet first.

Although the transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration was chaotic, the latter seemed to understand the dawn of the Indo-Pacific era. So, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan turned to the use of the term.

In turn, President Biden himself appointed Kurt Campbell as the Indo-Pacific coordinator. Ely Ratner, meanwhile, would be President Biden’s executive assistant on this region, supported

through the necessary briefings. Rush Doshi, a close confidant of Kurt Campbell would be brought into the squad to support Campbell’s role.

Matt Duss, the former chief of staff of Senator Bernie Sanders, would also be absorbed into the State Department; with Samantha Powers, former United Nations Permanent Representative to former President Obama also a senior national security official.

Anyway, in 2007, former Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull quietly did not say a word to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the importance of the quadrilateral dialogue that can lead to Quads. India has also not spoken of its strategic necessity.

While Australia and India both missed the opportunity to make the Indo-Pacific concept more pragmatic and salient, as early as 2007 all is not too late to move it forward, now that the United States, Australia, Japan, India, France and Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the ASEAN member states each have their national understanding of what constitutes the best of the Indo strategy. – peaceful for them, rather than nothing at all.

Given the scale of the pandemic in the United States, the only power that can trigger the Quads will be the Quads plus or what the US Secretary of State has called a chorus of democracy, in an effort to limit the rise. China’s rapidity in the Indo-Pacific.

There is no dearth of democracies that the United States can appeal to on ASEAN, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

The question remains: Now that President Biden and President Xi have each expressed their opinion since the inauguration of the elders on January 20, will the new US president interfere in the Taiwan Strait?

While Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had a frank and direct conversation with Yang Jie Chi, both sides seem to agree not to agree; which means that other Sino-US challenges await us when President Biden characterized the Sino-US relationship as defined by extreme competition.

Either way, it appears to be a continuation of where the Trump administration left off, with bipartisan consensus in Congress. So, regardless of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s denial that the Indo-Pacific concept is just a flotsam (in the ocean), the pushback tides of the spacious Indo-Pacific Ocean began to recede. disaggregate fairly quickly, producing various collaborative platforms. leading to outright containment.

Peace is finally made with its adversaries. A suggested summit between President Xi and President Biden in Singapore wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing to ease tensions in a world still grappling with the ramifications of the pandemic. The Jakarta Post / ANN

Phar Kim Beng is Founder / CEO of Strategic Pan Indo-Pacific Arena, while Clementine Bizot is Principal Investigator there.