[Cek Fakta] Violate Prokes at NTT, MUI Releases Jokowi Capture Information? This is the fact

Video broadcast with the account that the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) released a statement of arrest of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This video is circulating on social networks.

Is a facebook account Zuhad who also shared the video link on Sunday February 28, 2021. This decree was issued regarding the violation of sanitary protocol (prokes) in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).

What do you think of this article?

Look for:

Based on our investigation, the claim that MUI issued an executive order to arrest Jokowi is baseless. In fact, there is no official and valid information about it. The video is from the YouTube channel OFFICIAL NEWS UPDATE. The 10-minute, 36-second video was uploaded on February 26, 2021.

“LATEST NEWS ~ BREAK PROCESS AT NTT ,, NEWS RELEASE FROM MUI TAN6K4P JKW INFORMATION | NEWS TODAY VIRAL,” the video title said.

We checked the video. However, the video does not contain any data or facts to support that it is true that the MUI issued an executive order to arrest Jokowi.

The narrator of the video quoted MUI vice president Anwar Abbas. He highlighted the different treatments linked to violations of the health protocol.

This opinion was conveyed by Anwar personally, not institutionally. Additionally, Anwar stressed that violations of health protocol should not be punished by detention.

Masduki Baidlowi, Head of Information and Communication Affairs for MUI, clarified Anwar’s statement criticizing the crowd over Jokowi’s visit to NTT. He pointed out that the crowd at Jokowi’s visit could not be compared to the crowd of former FPI Rizieq Shihab officials.

“The news regarding Mr. Anwar Abbas’s statement was not an official statement by MUI. MUI made no statement regarding President Jokowi’s visit to NTT,” Masduki said as reported by Detik.com, Saturday 27th. February 2021.

Masduki explained that the Rizieq crowd was triggered because of an invitation from Rizieq. Meanwhile, the crowd at Jokowi’s visit to NTT was not triggered by Jokowi’s invitation.

“I ask the general public to distinguish between what is the personal statement of the MUI leadership with the official statement of the MUI institution. It must be distinguished,” Masduki said.

The Presidential Palace explained the crowd that occurred. The crowd appeared when President Joko Widodo’s entourage was about to visit Napun Gate Dam, Sikka Regency, NTT.

According to him, the public was waiting for the presidential entourage by the side of the road. As Jokowi’s procession slows down, the audience draws closer.

“So in fact, he looks at the spontaneity and enthusiasm of the Maumere people to welcome the arrival of President Jokowi,” Presidential Secretariat Protocol, Press and Media MP Bey Machmudin said, as said. reported Medcom.id, February 23, 2021.

Others at the palace added that the incident would be a lesson. The palace will set the protocol for the president’s arrival in the regions.

“So it will be arranged in such a way that the president’s desire can be addressed but still regulated by health protocols,” chief presidential office expert Donny Gahral Adian said on Friday, as Katadata reported. co.id. , February 26, 2021.

Conclusion:

Claims that MUI issued an executive order to arrest Jokowi are baseless. In fact, there is no official and valid information about it.

This information is classified as a false connection type hoax (bad connection). The most obvious feature of watching this type of content is finding a different headline from the news content. This type of content is usually uploaded as a profit or over-posting of sensational content.

Reference:

(DHI)



