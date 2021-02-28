Roger Stone, at CPAC, says he will back Trump in 2024, but warns Dems media will try to ‘bury’ achievements





ORLANDO, Fla. Political agent Roger Stone told Fox News on Saturday he would support former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for the White House in 2024 – but warned anti-Trump forces would seek to “bury” his achievements.

“If he ran again I would definitely back him, but four years is a very long time. What will happen now based on history is Democrats and academics and the media will be looking to bury his great accomplishments, “he said.

Stone spoke to Fox as he walked through the Hyatt Regency Hotel, where the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) was meeting. He was stopped at every step by conservatives eager to offer his support, shake his hand and have his picture taken with him.

Trump will speak on Sunday, and Fox has announced he will go between “warming up to the idea of ​​a race for 2024 and walking until another campaign is announced” – although he is not supposed to an actual ad.

Stone told Fox that it was necessary for the Conservatives to remind the American people of Trump’s accomplishments in power and suggested a legacy project to do just that.

“The American people must be reminded that we had the biggest job boom in American history, for example, under President Trump, that we rebuilt our military force, that we negotiated much better trade deals. – so I’m in favor of some sort of Trump Legacy Project to remind the people of all that this man has accomplished with the opposition of elite leaders from both parties, ”he said.

“I think it’s very important if the president has a comeback in mind that he might decide to make,” he said.

Stone served as President Trump’s informal campaign advisor in 2016, but was sentenced to 40 months in prison in 2019 after being convicted of seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and false statements to Congress on charges arising from the investigation of former special advocate Robert Muellers. Trump pardoned Stone at the end of his term.

Stone told Fox News he is writing a book on the subject, titled “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong.”

“Remember I was unconstitutionally gagged by a federal judge for 16 months so I never got a chance to tell my story and people need to understand the Gestapo tactics that were used against me “, did he declare.

Conservatives gather at CPAC’s annual conference, sponsored by Fox Nation, to discuss the future of the Conservative movement and the Republican Party. Issues like the COVID-19 crisis, the influence of Big Tech, the border brewing crisis and federal spending are all part of the discussion.

Stone had a stern message for the GOP, warning that they will never be competitive again if they do not fight censorship of conservative views.

“The conservative movement must focus on breaking the blockade of truth and censoring all mass communications in the United States, be it network television, cable television, the press. written or journalism, ”he said.

“The current state of censorship is not only unconstitutional, it is illegal under anti-trust and if not resolved, the Republican Party will never be competitive again despite the fact that a majority of Americans support the America First program, ”he said.

