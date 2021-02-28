Notification of promotions of senior officials





ISLAMABAD – The Establishments Division notified yesterday of the promotions of senior officials of BS-21 and Bs-20.

The notification was issued following approval by Prime Minister Imran Khan in light of the recommendations of the Central Selection Board (CSB).

The CSB last month confirmed its recommendations on the promotions of 12 professional and former executives at its January 4-7 meeting. According to the details, two officers from Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) have been elevated to the post of Director General at BS-21, while four officers from ISI are promoted to BS-20 as Deputy Director General.

The Settlements Division has notified the promotion of Sohail Ali Khan, Senior Information Officer, Information Group, to BS-21. Other officers, who were promoted to BS-21 in the same group, included Mubashir Tauqeer and Ambreen Jan, while Mubashir Hasan, Shafqat Abbas, Ali Nawaz Malik, Tahira Saeeda and Iram Tanweer were promoted to BS-20.

Pakistani Administrative Service (PAS) officers promoted to BS-21 include Islamabad High Court Clerk Sajid Baloch, who will retain the same post after his promotion, Awais Manzur Sumra who will also remain as an additional secretary position in The Settlements Division, Syed Ataur Rehman, Tariq Viqar Bakhshi, Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Arshad Majeed Mohmand, Asim Iqbal, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Nabeel Javed, Mohammad Shahryar Sultan, Retired Captain Saqib Zafar, Haroon Rafique, Shakeel Qadir Khan, Waqas Ali Mahmood, Zubair Asghar Qures, Usghar Qures Iqbal, Saima Saeed, Shaharyar Taj, Yousaf Khan, Manzoor Ali Sheikh and Syed Ali Murtaza.

Likewise, the PAS officers promoted to BS-20 are namely Shahid Zaman, retired Captain Zafar Iqbal, Saeed Ramzan, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Syed Haider Iqbal, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Islam Zeb, Mohammad Hanif Channa, Amjad Ali Khan, Zaid Bin Maqsood, Mohammad Yahya Akhunzada, Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, Mohammad Jahanzeb, Aziz Ahmed Jamali, Mohammad Usman Mozzam, Ehtasham Anwar, Amir Sultan Tareen, Bilal Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad Umar, Sajid Zafar Dallar, Babar Ambal Huss , Nadhid Mohammad Zubair, Adnan Arshad Olakh, Mohammad Khan Ranjha and retired Captain Mushtaq Ahmed.

Pakistan Police Service (PSP) officers promoted in BS-21 include Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, who replaced Umar Shaikh last month, in addition to Jan Mohammad, Sajjad Afzal Afridi, Mohammad Arif Hanif, Mohammad Amin Yousafzai and Farhat Ali Junejo.

PSP officers promoted to BS-20 include Kamran Adil, Sajid Kiani, Rizwan Manzoor, Syed Pir Mohammad Shah, Imran Yaqoob, Tahir Ayub, Jahanzeb Nazir Khan, Ahmed Nawaz, Mohammad Zafar Ali, Sadiq Ali, Mohammad Athar Waheed and Mohammad Kashif, while PSP agent Syed Mohammad Amin was promoted to BS-20 on the basis of an interim indictment.

Pakistan’s foreign service officers promoted in BS-21 include Shujat Ali Rathore, Israr Hussain, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Ali Javed, Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Nabeel Munir, Saqlain Syeda, Ameer Khurram Rathore, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, Shafqat Ali Khan and Sajida Bilal.

Also, Aamer Ahmed Atozxai, Khalil Ahmed Bajwa, Faisal Aziz Ahmed, Mohammad Hassan Wazir, Shahid Ali Seehar, Salman Athar, Zaman Mehdi, Asim Ali Khan, Mirza Salman Babar Beg, Mohammad Usman Iqbal Jadoon, Farhat Ayesha, Siraj Ahmed Khan, Aqsa Nawaz, Murad Baseer and Saqir Rauf were promoted to BS-20, while Saima Sayed was promoted on an interim basis. Seven officers from the Customs Group promoted to BS-21 are Mohammad Iqbal Bharwana, Rubab Sikandar, Wajid Ali, Zulfiqar Younis, Shahnaz Maqbool, Ahmed Rauf, Seema Bukhari. From the same group, Hasan Saqib, Masood Ahmed, Fiaz Rasool Maken, Sanaullah Abro, Mohammad Tahir, Naima Batool, Saleem Memon, Amir Thaheem, Yousaf Haider Orakzai, Mun Sarwar, Mohammad Ismail, Farrukh Sajeeb, Tayyaba Kayani and Nayyar Rafique were promoted in BS-20.

Six Pakistan Audit and Accounting Service (PAAS) officers Mohsin Atta, Ammar Naqvi, Khurram Qureshi, Uzma Ikram, Dost Ali Shah and Jan Mohammad were promoted to BS-21 and the 19 PAAS officers who were promoted in BS-20 are namely Shahzana Durrani, Jahangir Mushtaq Virk, Sajid Mahmood Raja, Asadullah Khan, Saqib Bashir, Rukhsana Rafique, Mohammad Saeed Tiwana, Shah Mahmood Khan, Shafeequr Rehman, Mansoor Azam, Waseem Arshad, Nazarif Mohammad, Mohammad Mohammad Shah Farooq, Kadir Bux, Aijaz Ali, Azhar Khalique and Shuja Ali.

From the Postal Group, Hafiz Zafar Ali Malik, Abdur Razzaq, Khalid Javed and Hasan Akhtar Khan were promoted to BS-21, while Hafiz Shakeel Ahmed, Rizwan Javed Hashmi, Iram Tariq, Nasir Mehmood, Fauzia Salman, Mohammad Shakoor and Nisar Mohammad Khan was promoted to BS-20.

Dr Tariq Masood and Saeedullah Khan of the Federal Directorate of Education have been promoted to BS-20. Qumar Sarwar Abbasi, Saad Abbasi, Alamgir Ahmed Khan, M. Bilal, Mohammad Khurshid, Tariq Rashid, Jamil Anwar, Samar Ehsan, Tariq Moj, Iftikhar Gillani, Taimoor Tajammul, Syed Moazzam Ali, Mir Hassan Naqvi, Alam Zeb, Ashfaq Ghumman, Sajid Qazi, Rizwan Sheikh, Syed Mujtaba Hussain and Mohammad Munir of the Secretariat Group have been promoted to BS-21. In addition, 49 staff from the Secretariat Group were promoted to BS-20.

