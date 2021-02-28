Medical expert has warned Boris Johnson of easing restrictions





BORIS Johnson’s decision to relax the stay-at-home message in England before Scotland risks importing the coronavirus, one of the UK’s leading public health experts has warned.

Professor Linda Bauld told the Sunday National that while he was hopeful that vaccines would continue to be effective and that the number of cases and hospital admission rates would decline across the UK, no one could predict the result of the divergence of policies.

The Scottish government should not lift the legal obligation to stay at home, except for essential reasons, until after April 5, but Professor Bauld said it was clear from the English plan that people could travel from March 29 in time for Easter to early April. “If people come to Scotland after that date and there are still high levels of infection in England, there is of course a risk of importing the virus,” said Bauld, professor of public health at the ‘University of Edinburgh. genomic studies after the summer that the new viruses that made their way into Scotland came not only from people traveling abroad but also from people from other parts of the UK. “What we can do about it is actually very difficult because we are part of the UK and it is incredibly difficult to stop people from traveling between England and Scotland – in fact, even now it there are many exceptions to the stay-at-home rule. people cross that border all the time. ” Bauld said there were several reasons to continue to exercise caution, the main one being that in order to achieve herd immunity, 75 to 80 percent of the population would need to be vaccinated. She warned that while adoption by older generations was “fantastic,” she didn’t think it would be reflected to the same extent by younger people. “I think getting that level of coverage once we roll out the vaccine to young adults will be very difficult,” she said. “Once you reach people in their twenties and thirties, the motivation for them to get vaccinated is much lower, so we need media campaigns around that to make sure people understand they need to. do it for the benefit of others. ” The University of Edinburgh professor also pointed out that vaccines are not 100% effective. “We’re still going to have people who have been vaccinated who are still going to suffer – hopefully in small numbers, but the risk is not being eliminated, so we have to be very careful and maintain some of the public health measures to see how we do it.” come on, she said. Although she said planning for Easter would be a ‘mistake’, Bauld was optimistic things would be ‘very good’ this summer, allowing people to spend their holidays in Scotland. “There is a seasonality to what we saw last year and now we have the vaccines and people will be more outside. I don’t think there is anything wrong with people thinking about what to do in July and I fully accept and support the need for the hospitality industry in Scotland to get back on its feet ” , she said. “In three weeks time when the Scottish government publishes its more detailed plan we will probably have an indication of more concrete dates and I think I would be optimistic that in the summer people can travel across the UK.” Bauld said she was more concerned with how the country would prepare for the coming fall and winter. “There could be more variations depending on what’s going on with international travel. The UK government has announced a possible overseas trip from mid-May so people will go overseas and the problem is they’ll bring it back with them. “We can also grow our own variants if we still have an infection in the community. When the virus is present, especially when you are vaccinating people, there is a risk that you will have an escaped mutant because the virus wants to be able to infect people who have been vaccinated. ” However, she said she hoped any flare up could be managed by putting in place an effective testing system so that people could be repeatedly tested at their workplace and older students could be tested in schools. schools. “If we have to impose restrictions, I hope it will be local rather than national,” Bauld said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos