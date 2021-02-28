Between the Brotherhood and the “Gray Wolves” … Erdogan’s alliances form a poisoned mix





An American expert has warned that Turkey finds itself in a dangerous situation because of the mixture he describes as toxic, which results from the alliance of the extremist nationalist right-wing currents or the gray wolves with the ideology of political Islam in the government she heads Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could advise. Dr Aykan Erdemir, director of Turkish studies programs at the Center for Democracy Defense in Washington, said Erdogan resorted to an alliance with the lingering Turkish nationalist tendency after his losses in the 2018 election, which helped create a more hostile policy towards all. non-Turkish peoples Peoples of the region such as Kurds, Arabs and Europeans. The organization “Gray Wolves”, one of Erdogan’s allies, adopts a militant ideology which elevates the Turkish race above the rest of the races, which explains the many problems and conflicts that foreign policy erupts with all the neighbors of Turkey. the Turkish state. This happened in a new episode of “The Other Dimension”, which was presented by our colleague Muntaha Al-Ramahi and will air on the “Al Arabiya” screen on Saturday at 20:30 GMT. Erdogan said Erdogan is taking advantage of his alliance with banned “gray wolves” in France and a number of Western countries to frighten his political opponents, and that the Gray Wolves are a semi-armed organization involved in numerous acts of violence. and the attacks were monitored by gray wolves against opponents and journalists. He added that it was ironic that Gray Wolves and Turkish nationalists were among Erdogan’s most vocal critics, accusing him of political and financial corruption, before teaming up with him for tactical reasons after the election. of 2018. This fragile political alliance will soon collapse when the two sides see the difference in their interests, directions and priorities. Regarding Turkey’s foreign policy in the coming phase, Jalal Nassar, head of the regional studies department at the Egyptian Center for Thoughts and Studies, said: “Erdogan has drowned in the problems of his Arab and European regional environment and therefore tries to regain leadership. “in the Far East to establish strong economic and political ties with China to save the situation.” The deterioration of the economic situation it has achieved. He added, “China is dealing with Erdogan with the logic of a trader trying to get the maximum profit possible from the relationship investing in the Silk Road in China. However, the calculations are complicated because the relationship between Turkey and its European partners is strained. The US and US sanctions on the S-400 deal with Russia are still “It affects Turkish policy, and Erdogan is trying to get around those sanctions and trying to recreate his regime to market the administration of US President Joe Biden.” “

