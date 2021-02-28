



A woman takes a photo with a golden statue of Donald Trump during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Fla. (Sam Thomas / Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Photo: Sam Thomas, AP

Here’s what we know about this crazy golden statue of Trump at CPAC

The Orange Man turned gold at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Yeah. Various reports confirm that former President Donald Trump’s golden status is larger than life at the annual conference, which kicked off this week. Trump will close the event with a speech on Sunday.

According to Politico, the 200-pound, over six-foot-tall piece was made by artist Tommy Zegan, who said he became a fan of Trump during his presidency. Shiny in gold chrome, our 45th President’s interpretation wears flip-flops, American flag edge shorts and a blazer.

It’s the epitome of all things Florida and all things Trump in one piece of cringey construction.

And the best part? It was made in Mexico, where Zegan currently lives on a permanent resident visa, according to Politico.

“All the very healthy and very normal things are going on there,” Jimmy Fallon said on The Tonight Show Friday.

Jimmy on Ted Cruz’s CPAC speech, a golden statue of Trump, Annies mac & cheese and a new alcohol-free gin. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/mcu9KY57eP

The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 27, 2021

Others compare it to the stories (and, uh, the commandments) of the Old Testament.

Ah, the golden calf. Cue Moses. https://t.co/uG2yPbMS14

Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) February 26, 2021

They literally made a golden calf! Now would be a good time for CPAC attendees to read Second Commandment and Exodus 32: https://t.co/9YSpx0yiTu. https://t.co/xwM1WJULmW

James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) February 26, 2021

Zegan told CNN the play was “literally priceless.” But he also told Politico he would sell it for around $ 100,000.

Zegan also made an even larger second edition of the play which he said cost him most of his savings. He hopes to sell it for $ 1 million or someday land it in Trump’s presidential library.

He has tried to introduce him to Trump at Mar-a-Lago before, he told Politico. And he’s been in touch with Trump’s longtime executive assistant to find him a place.

Fallon joked that he wasn’t so convinced the piece hadn’t been ripped straight from the former president’s living room. But it looks like Zegan wouldn’t care either.







