Helping the mentally disabled to help themselves

Editor’s Note:

President Xi Jinping urged everyone to follow their heart rather than looking for money or a position. This series features the people of Shanghai who dedicate their hearts and souls to the work they choose, whether they are designing rockets, practicing medicine, or caring for the less fortunate.

Ti Gong

Zhang Xinya, 73, is a mentor and mother of people with intellectual disabilities. She has learned over the years how to help them cope and adapt to the outside world because her own daughter suffers from mental retardation.

She established the Zhang Xinya Disability Assistance Workshop in Hongkou District in 2012. Since then, the center has provided services to 410,000 disabled people, in cooperation with Sunshine Home, a daycare center for the mentally handicapped. , funded by the government.

Although we cannot improve their intelligence, we can harness their potential, Zhang explained.

To achieve this goal, Zhang created education, arts, song and dance, and craft classes in his workshop. It also trains volunteers, attracting them from all walks of life.

With the help of Zhang and volunteers, clients with disabilities who once had no option but to stay at home learned to sing, dance, play musical instruments, make crafts and to win sports medals. About 21 of them found employment in menial jobs.

Zhang’s workshop now has 46 full-time volunteers and more than 400 part-time volunteers. They include lawyers, teachers and sports coaches.

The workshop was honored as one of the best Chinese volunteer projects, and Zhang herself was named a Beautiful China Volunteer.

Volunteering is not only about devotion to others, but also about self-satisfaction, Zhang said. It brings me happiness and a sense of self worth through hard work.

Ti Gong

Zhang’s daughter, Shi Ming, suffered from mental retardation after a paint poisoning accident at the age of 3 months.

At first, I hoped she would recover, but eventually had to come to terms with the reality when several public schools refused to enroll her, Zhang said.

Seeing Shi stuck at home with little to do, Zhang resolved to involve her in society. She took her to Sunshine Home, where her daughter could befriend other children.

After retiring from a local clothing factory, Zhang volunteered to work at Sunshine House in 2005.

His first task was to persuade more children with intellectual disabilities from the community to come to the center, which only had four students at the time. She visited families and wrote letters explaining the benefits of Sunshine House. Many parents have refused his openings for fear that their children will be harmed by activities outside the home.

Yan Ping, whose daughter is both mentally disabled and visually impaired, was among those who were initially reluctant to send her daughter to the center. But she finally decided to try it on and her daughter can now wash the dishes and clothes on her own.

Zhang’s help gave our family a new start in life, Yan said.

Zhang said it was essential for children to socialize. Through her perseverance, more than 40 children were recruited to attend Sunshine House for daytime training.

Some of the children did not like the center at first and refused to return. Zhang attributed this to the awkwardness of a new experience and set about building their confidence. This led her to open her own workshop in Quyang sub-district.

Ti Gong

Each student in the center has now acquired at least one skill and an orchestra brought together by the workshop gives performances.

Lu Yuanxiang, a senior student at the center, said mom Zhang helped him find a niche by introducing him to diabolo, a traditional acrobatic game. He has become so proficient that he often performs on local stages, including Shanghai Great World, a popular entertainment venue.

I had a bad mood and felt rejected by people, said Lu. Zhang and other volunteers at the center treat me very well.

A classmate named He Liping, 40, severely mentally disabled and once rude, recently won two gold medals in badminton and bowling at the Shanghai Special Sports Games.

She lived with a blind father for years and lived on a meager diet of rice and soy sauce. When her father passed away several years ago, Zhang and her colleagues took her to the workshop. Through their patient care, she developed skills in manners, painting and multiple sports.

Zhang encourages students to repay the company by offering their services to others who are also less fortunate. For example, she takes them to visit the elderly in retirement homes.

They were fortunate enough to be born in an age of government grants and full medical insurance, so they must learn to be grateful, Zhang said.

Ti Gong

Lu Jiewei, who is confined to a wheelchair, works as a repairman in the Quyang community, repairing small appliances and replacing batteries. It does not charge residents with intellectual disabilities.

It makes me feel useful to society, Lu said.

Zhang, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, said she intends to continue working despite the prognosis. She returned to the workshop shortly after the surgery and chemotherapy.

Xiao Junfeng, deputy director of Quyang sub-district, said a search was underway to find a successor to succeed Zhang’s retirement.

It will be difficult to replace. Those who work with her are nothing but praise for the energy and dedication she brought to achieving the workshop goals.

Zhou Jumei, an art teacher at the center, said Zhang’s patience and dedication was an inspiration to everyone associated with the workshop.

Teaching people with intellectual disabilities is extremely difficult, but Zhang treats them like his own children, Zhou said.