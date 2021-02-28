Government pledged to make digital Pakistan dream come true: Firdous





LAHORE – Special Assistant to Chief Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government is committed to making the dream of a digital Pakistan come true.

Speaking to a press conference here on Saturday, she said institutions were being redesigned with modern technology to make people’s lives easier.

Accompanied by Babar Hayat Tarar, Senior Member of the Revenue Board (SMBR), Dr Firdous said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is making serious efforts to implement Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and his efforts are yielding results positive.

She said the government has made life easier for citizens by providing them with easy access to land registers and other income matters. The government is committed to ensuring the rights of people at their doorstep, she said.

She said that to change the system, it is necessary to change the laws and that only a bold and courageous leadership like Imran Khan can make such decisions and introduce historic reforms. The government is taking practical steps on a war footing to change the corrupt system and introduce a transparent system, she said.

People have been deceived in the name of politics and the old rulers have remained busy making their businesses thrive, but relief is brought to the people by introducing new reforms and new legislation, she added.

Dr Firdous said the PTI government is committed to keeping its promise to transfer power to the grassroots level through the local government system as it will ensure that the problems of the people at their doorstep are resolved. She said that a few “numbardars” from Jati Umrah were crippling the entire service delivery system. These elements dictated to others their political and personal interests. However, the government of the day is committed to ridding the country of these corrupt people.

She alleged that PPP and PML-N have teamed up for the Senate elections in Punjab and that the horse business has been moved to Islamabad where Asif Zardari will prepare the results of the Senate elections. The PTI believes that a transparent election is the need of the hour and will do everything possible to restore respect for the vote.

The Senate is a sacred institution and it should not be polluted with corruption, she said.

To a question, SACM said Maryam viewed Hamza as a worker, while she viewed herself as a leader.

It seems that the Sharif family will split into two groups of Maryam and Hamza and the great claim to hold a “long march” has met with natural death.

SMBR said that in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Board of Revenue (BoR) is reviving old traditions of the tax service by introducing historic institutional reforms based on technology from the information and is committed to providing and prompt delivery of basic services to the population.

He added that public hearings were held on the first working day of each month to provide prompt services to the people at Tehsil and district level. He informed that so far 14.44.39 acres of land, worth over Rs 425 billion, have been recovered from squatters.

He said a revenue academy was being established and a new integration was underway to overcome the shortage of tax staff. In addition, mobile van services have been introduced for which 20 mobile arazi registration vans equipped with the required technology provide land registration services in remote areas. Overseas arazi registration centers have also been established at Pakistani embassies in the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates to facilitate Pakistani expatriates, he said. .

