Amazonia-1, E-Gita, PM Modi’s photo sent to space





ISRO PSLV-C51 mission: the Brazilian Amazon-1 was among the 19 satellites launched today. New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) PSLV-C51 took off from the agency’s launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center, SHAR, Sriharkota, today, shortly before 10:30 a.m., carrying 19 payloads and announcing its schedule for 2021 in all the glory. The launch of the 53rd Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) took place at 10:24 a.m. exactly as scheduled, carrying the 637 kg Brazil Amazonia-1, an Earth Observation optical satellite, as the main passenger. This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analyzing diversified agriculture in the Brazilian territory. The 18 “co-passengers” include four from IN-SPACe and 14 from ISRO’s commercial arm, NewSpace India (NSIL). The IN-SPACe satellites include three UNITYsats from a consortium of Indian university institutes and a Satish Dhawan unit from Space Kidz India, which will study space radiation, among others. It also includes an engraved photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolizing his Atmanirbhar initiative and the privatization of space. An electronic copy of the Bhagavad Gita, saved on an SD card, is also part of the package, Space Kidz said, according to a report from PTI. This is the first PSLV trade mission dedicated to NSIL, which is carried out under a trade agreement with the Seattle-based company Spaceflight. Today’s launch was originally scheduled to carry 20 satellites in addition to Amazonia-1. Two of them were canceled in the last week for technical reasons. ISRO will then line up its GISAT-1 geoimaging satellite, according to PTI. This launch, using a GSLV-F10 rocket, was originally scheduled for March 5 last year, but was postponed a day before takeoff. The 2,268 kg GISAT-1 is the first state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite to be placed in a geosynchronous transfer orbit by GSLV-F10, according to ISRO officials.

