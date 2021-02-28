Why Donald Trump fought to keep tax returns a secret





Twice before being elected president in 2016, Donald Trump said if he ever did run, publishing his tax returns wouldn’t be a problem.

The first time was in an interview with Colette Fitzpatrick on Ireland AM; the second in chatting with conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

“If I decide to run for office, I’ll file my tax returns, absolutely,” the 74-year-old told Fitzpatrick in 2014.

Twelve months later, to Hewitt: “I would definitely show tax returns if I had to.”

Even after announcing he would run for president, he continued to swing the carrot.

“I have really big feedback, as you know, and I approved everything and very beautiful and we will be working on it in the next period,” he said in January 2016 on NBC’s Meet The Press. “Absolutely.”

At least half a decade and an Oval Office tenure later, however, when it comes to his “big comebacks,” Mr. Trump is playing a very different tune.

This change in attitude came, according to an analysis by political journalist and CNN editor Chris Cillizza, less than a month after Mr. Trump’s interview with Meet The Press, telling Anderson Cooper on February 24. 2016 that the publication of the reports was “very complicated. “.

Within 24 hours, Mr. Trump had an excuse not to make them public: “I’m audited. And obviously, if I am audited I will not issue a statement, ”he said.

“As soon as the audit is done, I love it.”

It was unaudited or too complicated, however, who changed his mind, Cillizza said, but the fact “that publishing his statements would be far more damaging politically than the negative publicity it would take for not publishing them” .

Every US president since Watergate has released their tax returns except the 45th, who has spent the past four years doing everything in their power to make sure they never see the light of day.

That legal battle ended on Monday, when the Supreme Court rejected the former leader’s last-ditch effort to withhold his financial records from prosecutors. While the ruling doesn’t mean the documents will be made public, it does mean they can be shown to the grand jury in New York.

Mr. Trump quickly hit back, claiming in a statement that he was the victim of “the greatest political witch-hunt in our country’s history.”

“This is something that has never happened to a president before,” he wrote in the statement, adding that prosecutors “hunt” him “is a threat to the very foundation of our freedom.”

“Meanwhile, murders and violent crime are on the rise in New York in record numbers, and nothing is being done about it. Our elected officials don’t care. All they focus on is the persecution of President Donald J. Trump.

“I will continue to fight, just as I have, for the past five years (even before I was successfully elected), despite all the electoral crimes that have been committed against me. We win!”

The “most likely” reason for Mr. Trump’s reluctance, according to Cillizza, is that they would reveal two facts: that he has paid no taxes “for years and years” and that he has ” massive debts ”.

According to an explosive New York Times report last September, “Mr. Trump paid no federal income tax for 11 of the 18 years the Times examined. In 2017, after he became president, his tax bill was only $ 750.

This could be achieved, Cillizza explained, “in large part by claiming more than $ 900 million in losses on his 1995 tax return, which could have saved him from paying taxes for decades.”

“Trump has also aggressively sought to reduce his taxable income, including claiming a $ 72.9 million tax refund which is still under IRS investigation,” he said. added.

Moreover, his “considerable debts – and the questions of whether or not he will be able to pay them – are likely the driving force that Trump continues to work to keep his returns private,” Cillizza said.

“If everyone knows he’s in debt and has few options to get out of it, he loses any leverage he might have to go to the financial institutions to which he owes money. money and renegotiate loan terms.

“Mr. Trump’s shifting stance on releasing his returns – and his continued struggle to keep them private” reflects the fact that he always acts out of “personal interest” and is “purely transactional in all of his dealings,” said Cillizza.

“Trump knows the details of the returns make him look bad and risk killing any remaining leverage he is in to get himself out of the financial hole he is currently in,” he added.

“And so, he fights like hell to keep them a secret.”

