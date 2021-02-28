Facing the policy of defection





For years and years, Imran Khan had criticized the allocation of funds to ANMs and MPAs to carry out development activities in their respective constituencies. A cache of sound clips is available online showing Mr Khan vehemently opposing the ‘corrupt practice’ and educating the country’s politicians that development activity is the work of local bodies around the world whole.

But in what seems to have become his trademark in politics, Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned back on his often stated position and announced the release of Rs 500 million in development funds for each MP belonging to his party. Given the announcement was made in the days leading up to the Senate elections, it was easily interpreted as bribing MPs to vote for government candidates vying for the Islamabad seats. It is also, understandably, seen as an attempt to appease members of the Treasury, many of whom fear voting against the party line in the next Senate elections if held by secret ballot.

This is essentially the reason why the government campaigned for a public ballot in the next Senate vote, even though it had received a secret ballot when the upper house election was last held and when a motion of censure had taken place. was filed against the incumbent president. As part of its efforts to bring about a change in the way it votes from secret ballot to open ballot, the government has even approached the Supreme Court in an attempt to gain its “important” opinion in the context.

And while the higher court was seized of the advisory request, the government passed a presidential ordinance amending the 2017 electoral law to use an “ open and identifiable ballot ” in senatorial elections – following of his failure to obtain a Constitutional amendment bill goes through the National Assembly.

All of this illustrates the sheer desperation – and confusion too – on the part of the government of the day to keep the cracks and crevices in its ranks from becoming visible to the public.

This explains why the government is so keen this time around to rally to principle and rid the Senate elections of the threat of the horse trade. From allocating development funds for MPs to trying to influence the Supreme Court by showcasing a vote-selling video clip and having a presidential ordinance enacted, the ruling party has left no stone unturned in order to change the voting method of the Senate to open the ballot. .

Unfortunately, the only thing the government did not try was the democratic way of solving problems through dialogue with the opposition.

It goes without saying that the traditional tactics adopted by the government run counter to the many promises made by Imran Khan – as leader of the opposition – to bring a new democratic culture to the country free from the politics of ‘direct and purely intended interest for the public service. But with Khan in the saddle for two and a half years now, it’s business as usual. Rather, things got worse, with the current government leaving its predecessors far behind by following rotten political traditions instead of creating new trends.

Seeking the opinion of the upper magistrate on how to vote in the Senate is the legal right of the government, but it undermines the role of parliament in legislation and the prerogative of the electoral commission to conduct elections in accordance with the Constitution.

Rather, the government should have worked to strengthen democratic standards by negotiating with the opposition on how best to deal with the policies of defections, horse haggling, ground crossings and advanced blocs. The search for consensus is the only way forward for democracy.

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 28, 2021.

Like Opinion & Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all of our daily coins.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos