



Former Channel 4 Celebs Go dating coach Lady Nadia Essex has said it was “only a matter of time” before the former US president and the first lady divorced. Since leaving the White House last month, Melania and Donald have moved to Florida.

But rumors of separation continue to surround the couple.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Ms Essex said: ‘There is no chemistry between them and her body language towards her is very hostile.

“She clearly doesn’t want to be around him and is often seen denigrating his hand when he tries to hold hers.

The relationship expert added: “I think it’s only a matter of time [before they get divorced].

“She could get a divorce while he was president, so I wouldn’t be surprised if she files for a divorce before the next US election.”

Ms Essex said she believed neither Melania nor Donald were happy in their relationship.

She went on to say, “I don’t believe any of them are happy in the relationship.

“I think they are already living apart and are only really married by name.

When asked to comment on the divorce speculation, Ms Grisham said: ‘This question is pathetic and explains exactly why people no longer trust the mainstream media. No legitimate journalist would ask for that. “

Speculation has grown in recent months over whether Melania and Donald will divorce once they leave Washington.

Last year, a former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman told the Daily Mail: “Melania counts every minute until he is removed from office and she can get a divorce.”

However, the couple appear to have stayed together despite the influx of rumors.

Melania recently lambasted “the unhealthy media obsession” with her after a CNN report claimed the former First Lady spent much of her post-White House time in day spas.

Melania Trump’s office tweeted in response to the report: “Ms. Trump is no longer the First Lady. She is a private citizen, mother and wife.

“The sources for this article are not affiliated [with] she neither have any insight into her thoughts or her daily life.

“CNN’s FLOTUS correspondent who chooses to publish fake gossip illustrates the media’s unhealthy obsession.”

