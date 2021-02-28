China: Beijing to spend money on military budget as tensions rise | World | News





Security experts from China and America have urged Beijing to use this year’s defense budget. Last year, Beijing increased its defense spending by 6.6%, or $ 178 billion, its lowest rate of increase in three decades.

Ni Lexiong, a retired professor at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, said Beijing was working hard to protect itself from security threats. He said, “China is facing the most serious security situation since the Korean War.” The professor then predicted a substantial increase in defense spending due to US arms sales to Taiwan, regular US aircraft carrier deployments off the Chinese coast and the recent presence of a French warship and d ‘a nuclear submarine in the South China Sea. He added, “Looking at public opinion, it has become more urgent to take Taiwan back militarily. “That is why the budget will surely increase sharply.” READ MORE: South China Sea: Royal Navy charts course in disputed waters amid sky high tension

Ross Babbage, a non-resident researcher at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessment and former Australian defense official, told Reuters he expected Beijing to increase spending by 7% on March 5. He then said, “This is less than some might expect and the reason is that the Chinese economy is still not in great shape.” China is the only major economy not to contract in the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it grew only 2.3%. According to a Reuters poll, the Chinese economy is expected to grow 8.4% this year.

Under President Donald Trump, the United States spent $ 732 billion, or about 3.4% of its GDP, on military personnel in 2019. This comes as the US 7th Fleet, led by the destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur, was conducting a “routine transit through the Taiwan Strait” on Thursday. A spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command said the USS Curtis Wilbur was followed by Chinese forces as it sailed through the Taiwan Strait. In a warning to the United States, the spokesperson said, “This decision artificially creates risk factors in the Taiwan Strait, deliberately undermines regional peace and stability, we strongly oppose it. “The troops in the war zone are always on high alert and ready to respond to all threats and provocations.” DON’T MISS:

He also follows US President Joe Biden calling China “America’s most serious competitor” in his first foreign policy speech. He said on February 5, “We will confront China’s economic abuse, counter its aggressive plan of action to repel China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance.” A White House press release after his first phone call as president with Chinese President Xi Jinping also said on February 10: “President Biden affirmed his priorities of protecting security, prosperity, health and lifestyle of the American people, and to open up Indo-Pacific. President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unjust economic practices, the repression in Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang and the increasingly assertive actions in the region, including towards Taiwan.

China Daily, a state media in Beijing, has claimed that Mr. Biden’s policy towards the country sounds “like Trumpism.” They said, “What Mr. Biden did at the start of his tenure regarding the management of Sino-US relations is hardly optimistic. Although he shared his greetings and wishes with the Chinese people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, and pledged to cooperate with China on issues such as climate change and the proliferation of nuclear weapons , many of its policies do not seem to deviate much from the approach of its predecessor, marked by a direct confrontation at all levels, from trade and Taiwan to the South China Sea. (…) “These inflammatory remarks echo the tone heard by the previous administration and center on a zero-sum mentality that sees the gain of China as the loss of the United States.”







