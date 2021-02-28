Politics
Covid: Boris Johnson warned against misuse of proof of immunity with vaccine passports
CIVIL rights activists have criticized Boris Johnson for a possible misuse of vaccine passports.
Passports were seen in some quarters as the key to resuming travel.
But the British Prime Minister widened the subject by suggesting that the government explore their use as identity cards for pubs, nightclubs and places of entertainment.
He said: “Fervent libertarians will reject [the passports] but other people will think there is a reason for it.
Johnson has entrusted Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove with the responsibility for its implementation, saying: “We have to get rid of this, and we have time.”
The vaccination passport program gained momentum following a report published in the Royal Society under the aegis of a return to travel and after the support of Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi.
Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said vaccine passports could serve a valuable purpose to open up travel, but she would not support their use to access public services. She added: “Yellow fever certificates exist for traveling to some countries, so it is possible that vaccination gives you the ability to do some things that without vaccination you may not be able to do.
“First of all, we need to understand exactly what vaccination gives you, in terms of protection against the virus or transmission of the virus. And then we have to think about these ethical questions, what it is reasonable to say that one can access with a vaccine certificate, if you had it and what could not.
READ MORE: Bringing Covid vaccine passports wouldn’t be new
Fearing that our personal freedoms will be compromised by vaccine passports disguised as identity cards, Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo has spoken out.
She said: “This dangerous plan would normalize identity checks, increase state control over law-abiding citizens and create a honeypot for cybercriminals.”
Health considerations and the pandemic are at the fore, but how we reopen society remains a bone of contention.
Sam Grant, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Liberty, said: “We all want to get out of this pandemic as soon as possible – but it must not come at the expense of our rights or freedoms or by pushing the people who are already fringes of society in ever more precarious positions.
“Any form of passport or certificate of immunity would result in a two-tier society, where some people can access freedoms and support while others are excluded.
“Even a voluntary program could result in many people being blocked from essential public services, from work or housing. And once these passports were created for a single purpose – like travel – it would be too easy for their use to be prolonged and abused.
“We should all be able to live our lives free from unnecessary interference, but any form of passport immunity would rob us of that. In the meantime, this also has wider implications as it could pave the way for a full identification system – an idea that has been repeatedly dismissed as incompatible with building a rights-respecting society.
“To overcome this, we must come together and demand a response that protects us all. This means rejecting strategies like immunity passports which are based on exclusion, division and short-termism. If we do not speak out against these proposals, we could see an eternal lockdown of the freedoms we currently take for granted.
While the public currently receives certificates when they receive their jags, vaccination passports will be executed on an app basis.
THE UK government has engaged in a dialogue with biometric technology group iProov over the smartphone app that will allow the public to download Covid test results or proof of vaccination using facial recognition software.
The app would be an adaptation of the current NHS Covid-19 app.
As politicians and civil rights groups argue over the best approach to ease the lockdown and if nationwide vaccine passports are worth paying, what about businesses that rely on customer feedback ?
Hospitality and entertainment are sectors whose activities have been particularly affected by the pandemic.
And their reopening could depend on their willingness to accept new vaccine passports this summer.
Keith Breslauer, whose company Patron Capital owns one of the UK’s largest pub chains, Punch Taverns, is not a fan.
He said: “Covid passports are not necessarily the answer and I frankly think other alternatives should be seriously explored as soon as possible.”
While moviegoers who are desperate to return to the cinema may be put off by new regulations, either for reasons of principle or because it diminishes their entertainment experience.
Phil Clapp, Managing Director of the UK Cinema Association, said: “Passports would cause additional waiting times, and we want to open ourselves up to a welcoming environment, not one that excludes anyone who wants to come and watch a movie. I think a lot of theaters just wouldn’t open if these controls were in place. ”
