Main Tunisian party holds huge rally as government feuds grow





AL-MUKALLA: Hundreds of Yemeni families trapped in their camps in Marib province by Iranian-backed Houthis are being used as a human shield against government forces, a Yemeni government unit said. In a report seen by Arab News on Saturday, the Government’s internationally recognized Executive Unit for IDP Camps said militia fighters had besieged camps and planted landmines on main roads to prevent families from s ” escape and prevent the advance of the troops. The Houthis prevented 470 families from fleeing, using them as human shields. Until today, many families in the camps are still trapped by the Houthis, according to the report. Activists recently stormed several IDP camps in Serwah, west of Marib, preventing people from escaping to safer areas. The government unit called on the rebels to stop using displaced families as hostages and allow them to leave the camps. The IDP Camps Executive Unit calls on the Houthis to respect international humanitarian law and stop targeting civilians and internally displaced persons, and to open safe corridors to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid. Earlier this month, the Houthis renewed a bloody offensive against Marib, an oil-rich town and the last government stronghold in the northern half of the country. For four weeks, the Houthis faced stiff resistance from government forces backed by massive air and logistical support from the Arab coalition. Army commanders say hundreds of Houthis have been killed, wounded or captured and their advance on Marib halted. Major General Nasser Al-Thaybani, commander of the Armed Forces Military Operations Authority, said more than half of the Houthi fighters sent to seize Marib died or were wounded in the fighting, while troops from the army and members of the allied tribes repulsed all attacks by the Houthis against government-controlled areas. Yemeni government forces also suffered heavy losses in heavy clashes. Local officers and the media said on Saturday that Brig. General Abdul Ghani Shaalan, commander of the special security forces in Marib, was one of many government soldiers who died in fighting with rebels on Friday near Balouq Mountain in Serwah district, west of the city. by Marib. A local military officer, who declined to be named, told Arab News that Shaalan was leading government troops to repel a Houthi attack on the summit, claimed by government forces last week. Several army commanders and tribal chiefs have been killed since the rebel offensive on Marib began. Yemen’s foreign ministry on Saturday criticized international rights groups for their failure to name and shame the Houthis for attacking residential areas after the densely populated city was the target of 10 ballistic missiles during the last 24 hours. Since early February, the province has suffered the biggest and fiercest attack by the Houthis in which the militia used all manner of heavy weapons, including artillery, drones loaded with explosives and ballistic missiles, a the ministry said in a press release. Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed on Friday praised the Arab coalition’s military support to help tip the war in favor of the armies, pledging to continue supporting army troops and members of the tribe until they push the Houthis out of areas under their control.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos