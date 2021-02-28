Senators elected unopposed in Punjab thanks to successful strategy: CM Usman Buzdar





Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the PTI would become a leading party in the Senate Chief Minister congratulates Aoun Abbas Buppi who was elected unopposed on the PTI.Buzdar ticket said the nation praised measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure and maintain transparency.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the ruling PTI would become a leading party in the Senate, adding that thanks to a “successful strategy” in the province, senators were elected without opposition, reported Sunday The News.

The Chief Minister expressed these views at a ceremony in honor of PTI’s elected Senator from Punjab, Aoun Abbas Buppi, at a local hotel on Saturday, attended by provincial ministers and members of the Assembly were also present on this occasion.

Congratulating Aon Abbas Buppi on his election, Buzdar said the opposition has always encouraged the horse-dealer policy, while the steps Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken to ensure and maintain transparency in the polls have been welcomed by the nation.

The corrupt elements had gathered to protect their interests and the opposition had used all negative tactics against the government but had failed, he said.

The chief minister said that the opposition double standards policy cannot fool the people because the government is making every effort for the welfare of the people.

Senators elected without opposition in the Punjab

On Thursday, the Punjab Election Commission announced that all candidates for the Punjab senatorial elections had been elected without opposition.

All the candidates for the technocratic and general seats in Punjab were elected without opposition, the electoral commission said.

The candidates were elected after all challengers withdrew their candidacy.

The names of the elected candidates from Punjab are:

Azam Nazir Tarar (PML-N)

Syed Ali Zafar (PTI)

Dr Zarqa (PTI)

Saadia Abbasi (PML-N)

Sajid Mir (PML-N)

Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui (PML-N)

Ijaz Chaudhry (PTI)

Aun Abbas (PTI)

Kamil Ali Agha (PML-Q)

Saifullah Sarwar Niazi (PTI)

Afnanullah Khan (PML-N)

According to the split, five senators each from the PML-N and the PTI were elected while one, Kamil Ali Agha, was elected without opposition from the PML-Q platform.

The candidates, who withdrew their candidacy on Thursday, are Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Zahid Hamid, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Azeem-ul-Haq Minhas and Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar at the general seats . .

After the withdrawal of the seven candidatures, a total of seven candidates found themselves vying for the senatorial elections in seven general seats, which were declared elected without opposition.

