Pakistan can import Indian cotton





ISLAMABAD:

The prospects for the gradual re-establishment of trade relations with India have suddenly increased after an agreement to keep the peace at the line of control and the government may, in the first phase, authorize the importation of cotton by land.

Just two weeks ago, the Prime Minister’s trade advisor Abdul Razak Dawood ruled out the possibility of importing cotton from India to fill the yawning national deficit. But a breakthrough on the 2003 ceasefire agreement on the Pakistan-India line of control gave the Commerce Ministry an opportunity to reverse the decision.

Sources from the Commerce Ministry told the Express Tribune that the adviser could make a decision on whether to import cotton and thread from India next week. They said the issue of cotton shortage had already been brought to the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Once a policy decision is made, a formal summary will be presented to the cabinet’s economic coordination committee, they added.

The sources said internal deliberations had already started but the final decision would only be made after seeking approval from Prime Minister Imran, who also holds the portfolio of the Minister of Commerce.

“I can’t say yes or no at this point and I would be in a better position to answer on Monday,” Dawood said when answering a question about whether Pakistan was considering allowing the import of cotton from India.

Pakistan severed its trade relations with India after New Delhi unilaterally annexed Jammu and Kashmir by terminating its special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian constitution. Trade links between the two countries can help to minimize production costs and ensure sustainable food supplies.

Compared to the estimated annual consumption of at least 12 million bales, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research projects only 7.7 million bales of production this year. However, cotton ginners gave the lowest production estimate of just 5.5 million bales for this year.

Read also: New textile policy on the cards

There is a minimum deficit of six million bales and the country has thus imported around 688,305 metric tons of cotton and yarn, costing $ 1.1 billion, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. There is still a gap of about 3.5 million bales to be filled by imports.

Surprisingly, the Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) is lobbying the government not to allow the import of cotton and yarn from India. An industry insider said few millers had already amassed cotton and now charged higher tariffs and importing would reduce their income in the short term.

In an appeal to Dawood, Aptma said importing yarn from India would have a direct impact on cotton prices in Pakistan. He added that the price of cotton in Pakistan is currently at an all time high of 12,000 rupees per capita, which gives enough incentive for farmers to grow cotton.

“The cotton sowing season is now starting in Pakistan and the expected drop in cotton prices due to the importation of Indian yarn is around 10-15%, discouraging farmers from sowing cotton,” according to the report. the Aptma.

Rarely do textile manufacturers ask the government to keep their input prices high, indicating that something is wrong with their business strategy.

Due to the shortage of cotton and yarn, users have been forced to import products from the United States, Brazil and Uzbekistan. India is the second largest producer of cotton after the United States. Imports from India would be much cheaper and reach Pakistan within three to four days.

Importing yarn from other countries was not only expensive, but it would also take one to two months to reach Pakistan, according to businessmen selling the products. Delay in importing yarn may pose a risk to the timely delivery of export orders.

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 28, 2021.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos