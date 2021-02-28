Jokowi legalizes the production of alcohol, what are the conditions?

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government legalizes the company to produce alcoholic drink ( You look), but under certain conditions.

Regulations for the production of alcohol are regulated in Presidential Regulation number 10 of 2021 concerning the field of investment activities.

Perpes signed by President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi) on February 2, 2021, it concerns the implementation of Law No.11 of 2020 on job creation.

The rules for alcohol consumption are listed in Attachment III of the Presidential Decree, which is a list of areas of activity with certain requirements. The alcohol trade is included.

Conditions for business alcoholic beverages That is, new investments can be made in Bali Province, East Nusa Tenggara Province, North Sulawesi Province and Papua Province by paying attention to local culture and wisdom.

For new investments in the manufacture of alcoholic beverages outside the four provinces, the head of the investment coordination council may decide on the recommendation of the governor.

In addition to alcoholic beverages, this rule of opening investments also applies to factories manufacturing wine and beverages containing malt.

Prior to the publication of Presidential Regulation Number 10 of 2021, the alcohol manufacturing industry was included in the closed business sector.

The old regulation in question is Law No. 25 of 2007 on Investment and its Derivatives, namely Presidential Decree No. 39 of 2014 regarding the list of closed business areas and open business areas with requirements in the investment industry.

In Article 6 paragraph (1) of Presidential Decree 10/2021, it is stated that the fields of activity subject to certain requirements referred to in Article 3 paragraph (1) letter c are fields of activity which may be operated by all investors, including MSMEs.