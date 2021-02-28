Boris slammed ‘pig-headed’ approach to EU shellfish ban after ‘botched’ talks | Politics | News

Brexit: UK ready to play hardball on fishing, says Lia Nici

Almost two months after UK shellfish exporters were hit by the new rules, Mr Johnson has yet to find a solution and businesses are increasingly worried about the impact. The prime minister is reportedly considering imposing retaliatory measures on Brussels by restricting imports of seed potatoes and mineral water.

But Nicki Holmyard, director of Offshore Shellfish in Brixham, Devon, said instead of responding by enforcing his own bans, Mr Johnson should find a solution. She and her husband John are building the UK’s first fully offshore large-scale mussel farm. Until December 31, the company was selling mussels to buyers in Europe, their main market, before it dried up overnight. She said the “complete shutdown” of trade was not surprising as the UK and the EU had not included a clause in their trade deal that would have solved the problem.

Boris Johnson has been accused of approaching EU shellfish ban in a ‘pig-headed’ way

Boris Johnson has been asked to strike a deal with Ursula von der Leyen on lifting the ban

She told Express.co.uk: “In our opinion, the UK government dropped the ball and reacted very badly. ‘We had been warning them for almost two years that we would not be able to export to the EU unless they negotiated a waiver for British bivalve molluscs from Class B waters, whether fishing or aquaculture (like ours). “The government continues to insist that the EU is wrong and has changed its mind, but it has yet to release any evidence to this effect. “It is the opinion of the British government that seems to be wrong on this matter. READ MORE: Boris urged to block EU fishing boats until shellfish ban is lifted

PM has been accused of ‘botching’ his chance to agree a solution to the ban before it hits UK businesses

“We want them to step up. We want to see progress on this issue.” Under EU law, mussels, cockles, clams, oysters and scallops cannot be imported from a third country if caught in Class B waters. With the UK no longer a member of the bloc, it is now considered a third country and Brussels has so far refused to make an exception for the former member state. Shellfish exporters have warned they will be forced to shut down their businesses if the European market does not reopen soon for their products. DON’T MISS

Swedish MEP ignites bullying of Brussels rivals – admits UK is targeted [INSIGHT]

EU ‘invents’ Brexit trade dispute, MP rages on [VIDEO]

Will not be bullied! Truss says UK wants new partner after EU actions [ANALYSIS]

Fishermen collecting mussels on a beach

Shellfish farmers warned they would be forced to shut down their business if a solution to the ban was not found

Ms Holmyard said she will have to make crucial decisions about the future of her business over the coming months and may be forced to pack her bags if a solution to the ban is not found. She argued that slapping retaliatory restrictions on EU products is not the sensible approach and urged the government to negotiate a deal with the Europeans instead. The director of the company said it would also be in Europe’s interest to lift the ban, as customers on the continent have suffered as well. She explained: “We want the government to discuss the matter with the EU in a reasonable way and find a solution.

Exclusive economic zones

“This requires either a change in the law, for the ban to be lifted, or for a derogation to be put in place. “These are individual companies that are being seriously injured by a pig-headed government that botched Brexit negotiations. “We need them to fix things urgently. “We are trying everything we can to have the ban overturned or to find an alternative solution. We are extremely concerned about this.”

Boris Johnson poses with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels in December