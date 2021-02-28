South China Sea: Joe Biden will be “more collaborative” with President Xi Jinping | World | News





Chinese analyst Imogen Page-Jarrett explained that US President Joe Biden will work on a “more collaborative” approach with Beijing after Donald Trump’s “unpredictable” approach. President Xi Jinping says China has a historic property right over almost the entire South China Sea, despite a 2016 international arbitration ruling claiming Beijing’s claim had no legal basis under international law. But the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei also have overlapping claims on some of its parts.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Ms Page-Jarrett said: “Under the administration of Joe Biden, we expect the United States to return to a more collaborative and proactive approach in its foreign affairs. “He will seek to strengthen ties with his allies in Europe, then also in Australia and Canada. “We can expect a more in-depth dialogue with Southeast Asia as well. “Trying to engage these allied nations on China and trying to take a coordinated approach, but perhaps also more willing to negotiate with China itself rather than this unpredictable one-sided approach under Trump.” READ MORE: South China Sea: Beijing’s brutal ‘firepower’ in disputed waters

Ms Page-Jarrett added that China had taken advantage of the pandemic to increase its grip on the South China Sea and step up its nefarious activities in the Himalayan region, with India sparking fears of World War III as the Communist regime aggressively asserted its world domination. She said, “Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen China become more daring and proactive in the South China Sea. “I think that’s not the only example. “We have also seen China step up its activity in the Himalayan region with India as well.

It comes as the Taiwan Air Force rushed for a second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter jets and bombers conducted exercises near Taiwan-controlled islands in the sea. from disputed southern China, the defense ministry in Taipei said. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, has carried out repeated air missions in the southwestern corner of the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone in recent months, mainly near the Pratas Islands. After nine Chinese Air Force planes flew near the Pratas Islands on Friday, the Taiwan Defense Ministry said it tracked 11 planes on Saturday – eight fighter jets, two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers and one anti-submarine plane, also near the islands. He said Chinese naval forces were also involved, but gave no details.







