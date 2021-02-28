Imran Khan loses his foothold as MPs contact PDM, says Bilawal





ANI | Updated: February 28, 2021 1:37 p.m. IST

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 28 (ANI): Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), said the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was losing control as lawmakers in the ruling party were in contact with the Movement Pakistan Democratic Democratic Party (PDM) For the past two years, at a public meeting at the Babri Banda football pitch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government which has rarely contacted its lawmakers for the past two years had started to contact them as well. than its allies. to gain their support for the Senate elections. He added that “the time has come for lawmakers to decide whether they are with the people or with the ‘comedian’ and government ‘corrupt to the core'”.

The PPP chairman also appealed to people for the PDM’s long march ahead to pack the “illegitimate” government that could push the “puppet” prime minister home. In a scathing attack on Imran Khan after Pakistan dropped four places from last year in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) recently released by Transparency International, Bilawal said, “PTI leaders were in a race to accumulate wealth because there was no responsibility of the family of the Prime Minister and members of the government ”. Corruption in the country will only end when the law against it is applied equally to the judiciary, the military, the bureaucracy, ruling lawmakers and other influential people. According to Dawn, of the people of Hangu, Tank, Bannu and other districts entered in huge convoys to participate in the town hall meeting, which was also addressed by former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Faisal Kareem Kundi, PPP Provincial Chairman Hamayun Khan, former deputy of Kohat Pir Dilawar Shah. (ANI)

