See the cause of the usefulness of Palapa Ring is still minimal





DRAWING. West Package Palapa Ring project network.

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: I knew Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The Palapa ring, which is intended to provide internet access to the public, is still not functioning optimally. It is said that use of the Palapa Ring, which is the internet toll road, is still minimal. Planning is the root of the Palapa Ring's lack of utility. "Usage is still minimal due to lack of planning, the only palapa ring spine which can only be used if the connecting cable network to / from the sub-districts and the access links to / from thousands of villages are available, "said broadband infrastructure manager Mastel Nonot Harsono when contacted by Kontan.co.id some time ago. During the development of the Palapa Ring, user planning was not carried out. Even though knowing the target Internet users is important for Internet service companies to build an infrastructure. Also read: Jokowi complained about the usefulness of the Palapa Ring Nonot said the Palapa ring is primarily located in the USO area. Where for 20 years, no operator has dared to enter the area. "Because it was built with a contribution from the USO, and now the state budget is involved, there is a need to develop a more rigorous collaborative strategy for all parties," Nonot said. Nonot also questioned the data regarding utility. The reason is that utility is not just a commitment to use for a business. The usage should show the data flow on the palapa ring network. Previously, President Joko Widodo had complained about the lack of usefulness of the Palapa ring, especially in the central and eastern parts. "The utilities in the Palapa ring need to be increased, not just 50%. The utilities in central and eastern Indonesia, which are still 20%, need to be boosted," Jokowi said during the launch of Indonesia's 2021 digital connectivity program on Friday (8/26).



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: did you know Laoli

