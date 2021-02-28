Boris Johnson warned ‘punitive’ vaccine passports would cause crisis for future pandemics | Politics | News





Medicine and health historian Dr Agnes Arnold-Forster told Express.co.uk that there are historical reasons why the vaccination rate in BAME communities is so low which has led to mistrust of health care. Dr Arnold-Forster added that the vaccine passport proposal would be no different and could prevent people from complying with future pandemics. The academic warned Boris Johnson that the success of the fight against any pandemic, including the coronavirus, depends on the medical history behind it and that if people have a negative experience it will be very difficult to change their mind. .

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Dr Arnold-Forster was asked if she thinks vaccine passports are a good thing and if they will work. She said: “We know, through centuries of public health research, that punitive policies, policies that are associated with shame and fear and which deny people good services and rights, don’t work out. long term. “In fact, they just make people feel more excluded, more held hostage by government interests and less inclined to become involved willingly and willingly. “And that goes against everything I’ve just said about the importance of meeting people where they are and explaining more about the vaccine, of giving people more opportunity to express their feelings. grievances and anxieties and respond to those anxieties. and concerns about evidence and compassion.

“That’s how they’re going to improve their situation, not by saying that if you don’t get the shot you’re not allowed to go to the pub with your friends anymore, you just won’t get anywhere. “And I would be very concerned if the government would influence those kinds of policies.” Earlier in the interview, an academic from the University of Bristol explained that the fallout from the MMR vaccine and its false links to autism are now influencing the COVID-19 vaccine. Orthodox Jews living in London, for example, have a much lower vaccination rate from their neighbors with a study by the London School of Economics which found that the community still had concerns left by the deployment of MMR. She explained that while the success of Britain’s vaccination program could be a great opportunity to end healthcare skepticism, she warned it could also be extremely damaging if done wrong.

Dr Arnold-Forster has not supported the roll-out of vaccination passports and called them “discriminatory” – especially when it comes to travel. She explained that the implementation of documents for international travel – which many governments and companies are likely to introduce – would discriminate against people from the third world or from less economically developed countries who are struggling. to procure medical supplies. The government is currently examining whether the documents should be introduced as a means of controlling the spread of COVID-19 nationally and internationally. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview earlier this week that they would come “anything” for international travel. READ MORE

Dr Arnold-Forster continued and said it was important for the government to listen to why people are reluctant to get vaccinated because there is a spectrum of doubts. The health expert said local leaders and general practitioners should be used to explain the vaccine to their communities in order to allay doubts. She said it was only if the government met people “halfway” that doubts about vaccines would die down.







