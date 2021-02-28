Debt Engineers Tackle Climate Change With Land Regeneration Bonds





(Bloomberg) – For green finance enthusiasts, a new flavor of debt may emerge this year: nature bonds.

Sales of green bonds – which typically raise money for clean energy projects – are expected to rise by a third this year to record highs as governments and businesses seek to capitalize on demand by boom while strengthening their image. Yet academics and activists say that is not enough to save the planet.

They are pushing for values ​​that more explicitly protect the natural world – and are likely to get a hearing from policymakers when the United Nations meets in the coming months to discuss biodiversity and climate change. These questions are climbing the agenda as governments decide how to spend trillions of dollars to recover from the virus.

Sovereign bonds are obviously so important now with the crisis response and then the economic recovery, and nature should be at the heart of that, said Nick Robins, professor at the London School of Economics Grantham Research Institute and former fund manager . Nature-based solutions to tackle climate change can be very labor intensive, so if you’re thinking about funding a green recovery, they’re a great place to prioritize your public spending.

Countries could pay less interest on debt if they meet environmental targets. This is a similar approach to so-called sustainability bonds for companies, the use of which has exploded this year.

The Finance for Biodiversity Initiative research organization has a framework for how these nature performance bonds might work in practice. He is in talks with the World Bank, the United States, China and European countries to also potentially offer debt relief to emerging countries if they can green their borrowing in this way.

Pakistan could be the first to come out of blocks to issue up to $ 1 billion of these so-called nature performance bonds this year, according to Malik Amin Aslam, climate change adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Uruguay is also exploring such bonds, said its debt chief Herman Kamil.

There are also alternative suggestions. Henry Boucher, deputy director of investments at Sarasin & Partners LLP, was urged to action after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change highlighted that land use accounts for a quarter of gas emissions at greenhouse effect of human origin.

Return to Eden

He called his proposal Eden bonds. His idea is that governments issue long-term debt to buy private land and basically pay interest to investors to keep them wild. Investors could then supplement this income by selling carbon credits or credits linked to the restoration of species. When the bond matures, the government would repay its debt, leaving the public sector to own the land.

We were getting to a point where we had very little natural capital left, Boucher said in an interview. Why issue more debt to buy land today when you are already maxing out the issue to pay for the pandemic? The answer is that climate change and the loss of biodiversity are even more serious problems.

While nature management can have a significant impact on nations’ long-term economic prospects – an issue of particular relevance to commodity producers – so far investors have mainly focused on more conventional considerations. such as debt-to-growth ratios. It is only now that governments and credit rating agencies are looking to put a price on climate risks or opportunities.

If Nairobi runs out of water, surely this must affect Kenya’s sovereign debt? said Martijn Wilder, co-founder of HSBC Pollination, which aims to be the world’s largest manager of natural capital assets. But people don’t think about that, it’s just things that people don’t understand. We just have to recognize that we were at the start of a journey, really.

Existing bond frameworks have already been used in some cases to preserve nature. Poland issued the first sovereign green bond in 2016, claiming it would spend some of the money in nature parks. France has also made biodiversity protection one of the uses of its inaugural offering, while Seychelles launched the blue bonds in 2018 to support sustainable fishing.

The theme of biodiversity – maintaining a variety of plant and animal life – will be at the center of a United Nations conference in China in May, and then a theme at the next major climate change conference in November in Glasgow. It should lead to more specific goals after dozens of countries pledged last year to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

It was also spurred on by the election of US President Joe Biden, who has pledged to keep 30% of US land by 2030, and a recent UK government review led by Partha Dasgupta which underscored consideration of the value of nature.

Glossary of ethical debt: ESG, SLB, SLL, KPI and more

As the demand for environmental, social and governance assets takes off, specialist investors are interested. The risk, however, is a fragmentation of the green finance market, with so many different flavors of bonds.

If there is a way for sovereigns to do that in the mainstream market, an index-eligible benchmark show, you can have your cake and eat it, said Christopher Kaminker, who heads the investment team. sustainability at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

