On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi shares his regrets





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he should have learned the world’s oldest language, Tamil, which he says is popular around the world, citing one of my shortcomings. From the perspective of #MannKiBaat, I was asked if there was anything I had missed during those long years as a CM and PM. I feel – it’s a regret that I couldn’t learn the world’s oldest language, Tamil. Tamil literature is beautiful, Prime Minister Modi said on his monthly radio show. The Prime Minister said that sometimes even a very small and simple question would shake the mind. These questions are not long and are very simple, but they give us pause for thought, he said, adding that a listener Aparna Reddy from Hyderabad had asked him one of these questions a few days ago. She said that – You have been the Prime Minister and the CM for so many years. Have you ever felt that something was missing? Aparna ji’s question is very simple but just as difficult, he said. Read also | Be warriors, not worries: PM Modi tells students they’re ready to appear for exams The prime minister said he was thinking about Reddys’ issue and figured that one of my shortcomings was that I couldn’t put in much effort to learn Tamil. I couldn’t learn Tamil. It is such a beautiful language, which is popular all over the world. Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written there, he said. “India is the country of many languages ​​of this type, symbols of its culture and its pride”, he added. Read also | “ If you dare … ”: Rahul’s final challenge to PM Modi ahead of Mann Ki Baat The Prime Minister also shared two video clips of a guided tour of the Unity Statue in Gujarats Kevadia and another of a commentary during a cricket match in Varanasi in Sanskrit. He added that there are more than 15 guides in Kevadiya, who guide people in fluent Sanskrit to the monument. PM Modi said that in Varanasi a cricket tournament is being organized between Shastharth College, Swami Vedanti Ved Vidyapeeth, Sri Brahma Veda Vidyalaya and International Chandramouli Charitable Trust. “Commentary is also done in Sanskrit during the matches of this tournament,” said the Prime Minister. I just played a very small part of this commentary for you. Not only that, in this tournament players and commentators are seen in traditional attire, he added. During Mann Ki Baat’s 74th episode, the Prime Minister also called for water conservation before the summer months and talked about the upcoming Jal Shakti ministry initiative to save water. In most parts of India, the rain starts in May-June. Can we start a 100 day campaign from now to harvest the rainwater, to clean the waters around us? With this reflection, in a few days the Jal Shakti Abhiyan – “Catch the Rain” is also started by the ministry of Jal Shakti. The basic mantra of this campaign is – Catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls, he said.

