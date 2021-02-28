Daily briefing: the center lists comorbidities for vaccine eligibility; Imran welcomes the ceasefire





Hello,

The big story

The central government has listed 19 co-morbidities for people over 45 who seek to be vaccinated in the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign from tomorrow. It also capped the cost of a single dose of Covid vaccine at Rs 250 per person in private health facilities.

Only in the Express

From Big Tech Responsibility and Power to Reasons Politicians Rampage the Press: Marty Baron, the notorious Washington Post editor-in-chief, who is retiring Sunday, spoke to Anant Goenka.

BJP campaign vehicles were vandalized during its Parivartan Yatra in Kolkata on Saturday evening. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

From the first page

Welcoming the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was New Delhi’s responsibility to create an environment conducive to further progress in bilateral relations.

Coverage of rural and urban populations under the national food security law could be reduced based on Niti Aayog’s recommendation. This move is likely to result in savings of up to Rs 47,229 crore. Currently, the NFSA covers 67% of the total population.

The group of 23 top congressional leaders, who demanded sweeping reforms within the party, reiterated their call for change at a joint public event in Jammu. Former union ministers Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal said Congress was weakening, with Sibal wondering why the party let a leader of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s experiment withdraw from the Rajya Sabha.

Must read

A Gollapali rooster in the Jagtiyal district of Telangana is in custody after being accused of causing the death of its owners by accidentally cutting its groin during a bird fight. Bird fighting is illegal in Telangana, and the rooster now finds itself not only without an owner and vocation, but also facing a possible court hearing.

The sexual assault complaint filed by an IPS officer which led the government of Tamil Nadu to remove special DGP Rajesh Das from his post capped a series of dramatic events earlier this week. While Das insists the complaint was politically motivated, several senior police officers said otherwise. One policeman claimed to have seen the IPS officer rush out of the car in which the alleged incident took place, another said she was blocked by more than 150 policemen on their way to register their complaint.

Stressing the need for a welcome in the justice system, Minister of Justice and Union Judge Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government was in discussions with the Chief Justice of India to create an Indian Judicial Service or an Indian judicial service attracting the best minds via competitions very soon.

It’s a bird! It’s an app! It’s Koo! A tiny yellow bird, very similar to a tiny blue bird, has ruffled many feathers over the past fortnight when, within days, its user base grew to a whopping 4.2 million. But the app, which is less than a year after its launch, really took off when the government had a row with Twitter and several top BJP executives announced they were now on Koo.

ICYMI

A Bombay High Court judge earlier this week arrested a lawyer after removing his face mask despite the guidelines in place, and refused to hear his plea by removing him from the council’s list.

The Indian Peoples Theater Association (IPTA) canceled its five-day theater festival in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh after strong opposition from a group led by Bajrang Dal over two of the plays that were to be be played during the festival.

To woo the followers of Furfura Sharif, whose cleric Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui joined forces with Congress and the Left Front, TMC leader and chief minister Mamata Banerjee allocated Rs 2.60 crore for the development of the popular Muslim shrine.

Two months after a case relating to an e-mail exchange controversy involving actors Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut was transferred to the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Criminal Branch, Roshan recorded his statement with the police on Saturday.

Police fired rubber bullets and arrested protesters at anti-coup rallies in Yangon and other towns in Myanmar, as crackdown on protests against the military intensified.

And finally

Crisp storylines, high-quality production, and suspenseful romantic scenes explain the growing success of Korean dramas around the world. According to Netflix India, K-drama viewership increased 370% in 2020 compared to 2019. But now India’s fascination with Korea has spread beyond K-dramas to other aspects of Korean culture, especially the preparation of fermented vegetables known as kimchi

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose

