Jokowi opens the door to investment in alcohol in 4 provinces, has it affected the economy?





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 10 of 2021 regarding the investment sector. In this policy, one of which regulates investment in alcoholic beverages or monkey drinks (You look). Through this policy, the government is opening the door to new investors, both local and foreign, for alcoholic beverages in 4 provinces, namely Bali, East Nusa Tenggara, North Sulawesi and Papua. So will this policy have an impact on the economy? A researcher from the Center of Reform on Economics (CORE) Indonesia, Yusuf Rendy, estimates that the effect will be very small on the economy, especially for the 4 provinces themselves. “I have not yet found the effect of investing in alcoholic beverages in the planned areas. The regions in question have more savings which are channeled not to the alcoholic beverage industry but to others. sectors, “he told detikcom, Sunday (28/2/2021). Yusuf gave an example of Papua, the easternmost province, he said, more driven by the mining industry. Meanwhile, Bali is mainly supported by tourism. Moreover, according to Yusuf, this policy caused rejection from various parties. Thus, the resistance potential of investment policies You look it’s pretty big. “So that in the end it has an impact on the interest of investors later,” he added. Meanwhile, an economist from the Institute for the Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF) Bhima Yudhistira felt that the policy actually made the face of Indonesia in the eyes of foreign investors, especially countries Muslims. “There are many sectors that can be developed apart from the alcohol industry. If this only has an impact on the workforce, the agricultural sector and agro-industrial development should be stimulated,” he said. -he explains. According to Bhima, opening up investments in alcoholic beverages will have a negative impact in the long term. Besides health, it has the potential to cause social unrest. “Especially if it’s a product You lookoffered to the domestic market. We recommend that this rule be revised again taking into account the negative long-term impacts. This is not only a moral consideration but also an economic loss in terms of health, ”he concluded. Watch the video “Alcohol storage warehouse in Kendari Tebakar“

(the / dna)

