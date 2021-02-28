Gilgit-Baltistan remains neglected by Imran Khan despite being the gateway to CPEC





February 28, 2021

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb. 28 (ANI): While Imran Khan seems excited about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gilgit-Baltistan, also known as the gateway to CPEC, continues to be overlooked as Prime Minister siphoned off money and projects allocated to others According to article titled “ The Gateway to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Is Closing ” by Michael Rubin published in The National Interest, while CPEC took on debt Pakistan, it has failed to live up to its ambitions, leaving Pakistan to face the inevitability of mortgaging sovereignty further away from China or international financial institutions. Although the inclusion of the Gilgit- Baltistan in Pakistan is illegal, the region, touted as the “ gateway to CPEC ”, has become the symbol of the “ false promises of the already neglected region CPEC ”.

According to The National Interest, while Gilgit is geographically critical to CPEC’s success, and Pakistani authorities are committed to developing along the highway, none have materialized. Likewise, the education, employment and well-being opportunities promised under CPEC never saw the light of day. As Gilgit-Baltistan suffers, the main Pakistani political parties have directed most of the allocated funds and associated projects to their own preferred regions of Sindh, Punjab, among others. The best example of this is when Imran Khan rolled back plans for the Gilgit-Chitral road to favor a 50-mile four-lane highway between Chakdara and Fatehpur in Swat. According to The National Interest, for Gilgit-Baltistan, issue no. it wasn’t just a problem. the inability to reap the benefits of CPEC, but also Khan’s desire to please China has meant a net loss. While Pakistan, at China’s request, canceled the licenses of local miners, Chinese contractors displaced thousands of residents without paying them compensation. The author argued that Imran Khan’s behavior towards the region of Gilgit-Baltistan would negatively affect the CPEC. By diverting funds from the Gilgit-Chitral road, the region continues to depend on a single highway, which locals can easily block in protest against the government. (ANI)

