HART: Dems Fund Liberal Pork Wish List in Supposed $ 1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill

Famous summed up early in Obamas administration by his Chicago ax man Rahm Dead Fish Emanuel, who said: ‘Never let a crisis go to waste, Dems borrows a page from Obamas’ playbook to frantically push their COVID relief bill.

Once Dems received the checkbook, the only way to kill that pork-laden expense bill would have been for his resident COVID expert, Governor Andrew Cuomo, to send it to a nursing home in New York.

The Wall Street Journal examined the bill and concluded that the best case of $ 825 billion out of the $ 1.9 TRILLION in spending Democrats call COVID relief is actually for COVID-19 relief . The rest is blue, mismanaged money from Democratic states and cities that can be spent to get Democrats elected in 2022. Remember Obamas’ ready-made jobs bill? We have nothing, and the friends of the left have money in their coffers. And do you remember when Trump wanted such a bill and Pelosi refused?

It was disgusting to see Democratic senators slapped in the face for spending that money. They like to spend our money on themselves. They even spent $ 24 million to replace two refrigerators on Air Force One. Clinton would never have spent that money. He could have kept the perishables frozen by placing them between himself and Hillary.

A few knuckleheads stormed the Capitol and the Dems took off. Tens of thousands of National Guard and barbed wire soldiers are protecting them now, and they are rarely even in Washington! So far, this vanity project has cost $ 500 million. When asked when the troops would return home, pompous White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed to the fall. My question is: the fall of what?

In much of the way Obama funded his government supporters with his bailout bill, Democrats found a way to fund postal voting, which will help them win more elections. They believe that no one should have to turn off CSI New Orleans and put on their pants to vote.

And of course the colleges and teachers’ unions will get money. These are the people who are paid in full now for not teaching, while parents and homeowners pay taxes and tuition to finance their stay at home. Sit down and get paid for not working? Who do the teachers think they are, members of Congress?

We have a generation of children who will have been homeschooled by drunkards. It is questionable whether e-learning works at all. The only proof I have that e-learning works is that a friend of mine says he watched porn so much during this pandemic that he is now fluent in Russian.

This spending bill does little to help those who are genuinely harmed by the government’s arbitrary and often draconian shutdowns. For example, Walmart had to close 250 stores, which put four cashiers out of work.

We have spent so much money over and above the $ 4 trillion in taxes that the federal government takes from us every year as our deficit grows. We borrow a lot from China, from all countries. Forget about replacing populist Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman on the twenty dollar bill. We may have to put Chinese leader Xi Jinping there.

There is no honesty in Washington in the midst of all this partisan noise. The only quiet moment you can find in Washington is when someone asks politicians for ideas to cut spending.

Giving Congress the right to spend the budget money is like giving your credit card information to your brother-in-law with gambling and drug addiction living in your basement. This is not going to go well.

The expenditure debate took place in the House and the Senate. It was done by politicians wearing masks, so at least we finally get some honest optics when they steal from taxpayers. Millennials, who don’t understand that it’s borrowed money that needs to be paid back, really like the bill. The one thing millennials hate more than being denied free stuff is breaking up in person.

The voices of reason are afraid to attack the democratic machine driven by retribution. Trump is banned from social media, Rush Limbaugh is dead and now I can totally see Nancy Pelosi

bring Tucker Carlson on impeachment charges in Congress.

Ron Hart, a liberal union comedian, worked at Goldman Sachs and is an award-winning author and TV / radio commentator. He can be reached at [email protected], or visit www.RonaldHart.com.