Melania and Donald Trump have ‘no chemistry’, divorce only a matter of time: dating coach





Former US President Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump could soon divorce, according to a famous British dating coach.

The4 Celebs Go Dating Coach Lady Nadia Essex believes Trump and his wife have no chemistry together and could officially end up going their separate ways soon.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said that in her opinion Melania and Trump have been living separate lives for many years now, adding that she clearly does not want to be around Donalds.

Essex further said that Melanias’ body language towards her husband, who can be seen at a few public events, is very hostile, adding that she removes her hand whenever he wants to hold it.

“I think it’s only a matter of time [before they get divorced]. She could get a divorce while he was president, so I wouldn’t be surprised if she files for a divorce before the next U.S. election, the dating coach added.

Essex said that as far as she knows neither Trump nor Melania are happy with the marriage and the two are already living apart. The dating coach said the two were only married in name and life was too short to be unhappy in a relationship.

His ban on Twitter must also make him unbearable. Twitter was his outlet and now that it’s gone I can only imagine how frustrated he is and wonder how that shows up in the way he treats the people around him.

I know Melania has had a lot of criticism, but anyone who can face marriage to Trump for a decade has my empathy, she added.

Rumors of divorce over Melania and Trump are not new. The power couple, who have been married for over a decade now, have been the target of reports claiming not all is hunky dory between them.

A report previously claimed that Melania was speculating on Trump’s divorce when the pair left the White House to join the former president of the resort town of Mar-a-Lago and sought to set up a different office than her own. husband.

Newspapers and websites further speculated that it was all over between them when Melania did not attend a Super Bowl party hosted by Trump.

Melania and Trump, who married in 2005, both praised their past relationship with the former saying they had a great relationship and the ex-president denying that they ever quarrel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos