Pakistan could resume cotton import from India: report: The Tribune India





Islamabad, February 28

Pakistan may allow cotton import from India by land route, as prospects for a gradual resumption of bilateral trade relations improve after new ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control , according to a press report released on Sunday.

Citing sources from the Ministry of Commerce, The Express Tribune reported that the Prime Minister’s trade adviser Abdul Razak Dawood may decide to import cotton and Indian yarn next week.

They said that the issue of the cotton deficit had already been brought to the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also holds the portfolio of the Minister of Commerce. Once a policy decision is made, the formal order will be presented to the cabinet’s economic coordination committee, the sources said.

The sources said internal deliberations had already started but the final decision would only be made after getting the prime minister’s approval.

“I can’t say yes or no at this point and I would be in a better position to answer on Monday,” Dawood told the daily, responding to a question about whether Pakistan was considering allowing the import of cotton into from India.

Trade relations between the two countries can help minimize production costs in Pakistan and ensure sustainable food supplies, the daily said.

India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Thursday to strictly adhere to all ceasefire agreements along the LoC and other sectors after the hotline talks by their directors general of military operations.

The two countries signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003, but it has hardly been followed in letter and spirit in recent years.

Relations between the two neighbors have taken a nosedive after a series of terrorist attacks in India by terrorist groups based in Pakistan.

Bilateral relations deteriorated further after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. The move angered Pakistan, which degraded diplomatic relations and expelled the Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad . Pakistan has also severed all air and land links with India and suspended commercial and rail services.

The newspaper reports that, compared to the estimated annual consumption of a minimum of 12 million bales, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research projects only 7.7 million bales of production this year. However, cotton ginners gave the lowest production estimate of just 5.5 million bales for this year.

There is a minimum deficit of six million bales and Pakistan has so far imported around 688,305 metric tons of cotton and yarn, at a cost of $ 1.1 billion, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. There is still a gap of about 3.5 million bales to be filled by imports.

Due to the shortage of cotton and yarn, users were forced to import them from the United States, Brazil and Uzbekistan.

Imports from India would be much cheaper and reach Pakistan within three to four days.

Importing yarn from other countries was not only expensive, but it would also take one to two months to reach Pakistan, the daily reported, citing businessmen who sell the products.

The delay in importing yarn may pose a risk to the timely delivery of export orders, according to the document.

However, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) is lobbying the Pakistani government not to allow the import of cotton and yarn from India.

An industry insider told the Daily that few millers had already amassed cotton and now charged higher tariffs and that importing would reduce their income in the short term.

In an appeal to Dawood, Aptma said importing yarn from India would have a direct impact on cotton prices in Pakistan.

“The cotton sowing season is now starting in Pakistan and the expected drop in cotton price due to importing yarn from India is around 10 to 15 percent, discouraging farmers from sowing cotton. “, according to Aptma.

India said on Thursday that it wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan and is determined to resolve all issues bilaterally and peacefully.

Prime Minister Khan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India and said Islamabad remained ready to move forward to resolve “all outstanding issues” through dialogue. —PTI

