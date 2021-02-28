Rahul calls formidable foe of PM Modi and vows to defeat him: the Tribune India

Tirunelveli (TN), February 28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “formidable enemy” who “crushed” his opponents and vowed to send him into political oblivion by following the path of love and love. nonviolence.

In an interaction titled ‘Educators Meet’ at St Xavier’s College here, Gandhi, visiting southern Tamil Nadu for the second day as part of his second leg of campaigning for the Assembly polls of 6 April, also said he was counting on the support of the people to defeat the BJP.

When a participant wanted to know if Gandhi felt that it was possible to get the Modi government to implement its “ good ideas ” rather than waiting to assume power which seemed to be “ utopian ”, he said it could be done with the “ powerful ” and the “ precious’ ” support of the people.

It was important to dream big, even if some of them might not come true, he said in obvious reference to the wrestling of the reins of power from BJP at the Center.

Continuing, he said, “Yes, we are fighting a formidable enemy (Modi). We are fighting an enemy that dominates the money in this country. We are fighting an enemy who crushes their opponents. But we already have. We have defeated a much bigger (British) enemy than this new enemy that has come.

Recalling the country’s independence movement, he said the British were much more powerful than Modi ever would be.

“Who is Narendra Modi in relation to the British Empire? No one. The people of this country have returned the British Empire and in the same way we will return Narendra Modi to Nagpur (the headquarters of RSS in Maharashtra), ”he said.

Apparently he meant that Modi would fall into political oblivion after his defeat by Congress with the support of the people.

Gandhi said this would be achieved without any hatred, anger or violence towards Prime Minister Modi or his party, even though they may “ abuse ” or unleash “ violence ” against them.

Congress is an ally of the DMK in Tamil Nadu and the BJP is a partner of the ruling AIADMK.

The Congress leader, responding to another participant, alleged that the BJP-run Center claimed to “represent Hinduism” in several ideas it championed, but in reality this had nothing to do with that faith.

Hindus do not preach to insult, kill or beat people, Gandhi said, alleging “but they do.”

The essence of all religions was love, but the central government’s “ game ” is to “ steal ” money from ordinary people, including farmers through initiatives such as laws. agricultural products, and give it to the country’s biggest companies, he said.

On another question, he said he also didn’t like the Centre’s new education policy, 2020.

When a professor alleged that the NEP was agenda driven, Gandhi said any education policy should be the result of deliberations with learners and teachers.

“Unfortunately, this was not done,” he said, adding that it concentrated too much power in the hands of the Center and risked damaging the education system.

Although the NEP has a positive aspect of flexibility, it was nevertheless a “weapon to communitize, to push a particular ideology into the Indian system and that’s why I don’t like it.”

He fought for more scholarships so that more and more poor students get an education and emphasized the empowerment of women.

At a request to bring education back to the Constitution’s list of concurrent category states, he said, “I don’t know we’re going to review it.

Centralizing everything was a bad idea and decentralization and facilitating access to education to all corners of the country was fundamental, he said.

In 1976, the then congressional government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi moved education, which was previously a state subject, to the concurrent list allowing the Center to legislate on the issue in addition to states. PTI