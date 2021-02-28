Boris Johnson could tell unionists of unofficial BOYCOTT IndyRef

Boris Johnson could tell BOYCOTT unionists a second unofficial Scottish independence referendum to dash Nicola Sturgeon’s hopes of secession from the UK
By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor of Mailonline
Boris Johnson could order Unionists to boycott a second unofficial Scottish independence referendum in order to dispel Nicola Sturgeon’s hopes of secession from the UK, it was claimed today.
Senior Tories would urge the PM to tell Union supporters to stay home if Ms Sturgeon chooses to hold a ‘wild’ border poll.
An official referendum on independence can only take place if it is approved by the British government.
But Mr Johnson has repeatedly said he will not accept another poll on the grounds that the 2014 edition is supposed to fix the problem for a generation.
However, Ms Sturgeon has previously suggested that she may seek to bypass Westminster if Mr Johnson tries to get in her way.
As a result, senior Conservatives are now turning their attention to what to do in the event of an unofficial vote.
The ballot boycott strategy is said to be backed by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
The Sunday Telegraph reported that Mr Ross was making calls for Mr Johnson to tell Unionist voters not to engage in a second referendum in order to present it as an SNP ‘exercise in vanity’ .
A cabinet minister told the newspaper: ‘If they [the SNP] held one of their own, we just didn’t want to engage.
“It is impossible for them to reach 50 percent of the electorate.”
Speaking in November last year, Ms Sturgeon hinted that she would try to bypass Mr Johnson if he continued to block a second referendum.
An Ipsos MORI poll released last week showed the battle for Scottish independence had narrowed
The Prime Minister said she would seek the “ authority ” of voters in the Holyrood elections in May for a new run of the 2014 border poll and said she did not need permission from “ “ no one else ” to hold a “ referendum on legal independence ”.
She argued that if a majority of Scots want to separate from the UK, then “we have the right” to do so and that “the right to self-determination cannot and will not be vetoed by Westminster ”.
An Ipsos MORI poll released last week showed the battle for independence had narrowed, with 52% saying they would vote ‘yes’, up from 56% in November, while 48% said they would vote ‘no’.
