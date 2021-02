Nervous Republicans watch Donald Trump prepare for his first speech since leaving the White House

I wonder who woke up to think of Donald Trump this morning? Who woke up a little worried about what the day might bring? Who feared his anger, feared being stepped down from his pulpit? Probably not his opponents, more likely his sidekicks.

As Donald Trump prepares to return, literally, to the political stage, his message will be as feared as it is expected. Make no mistake about being out of power so you no longer have power.

The man with the power to make or break Republicans and the GOP is set to speak publicly for the first time since his defeat.

In Delaware, where the current president spends his weekend, he probably won’t be too thoughtful. In Wyoming and Kentucky, Liz Cheney and Mitch McConnell probably have an idea of ​​what to expect, having dared to cross him.

But what about those who are unsure of where they stand? Kevin McCarthy, the oldest Republican in the house, was doing well with his welcome to Mar-a-Largo, but he had not somehow supported Cheney at the time.

Keep an eye out for the much-needed smile as he claps and claps desperately in the hopes of avoiding political evisceration, humiliation, or the shame of being ignored. Others are probably behind the sofa. Mike Pence does not risk the masses and stays away.

So also Nicki Hayley, no place on the podium this year. Once-loyal lieutenants are now less clear about their place in the leaderboard.

The contenders for the Trump throne will be there, however. Watch the CPAC audience strut around young males potentially leveled by an older one.

Ted Cruz may be the one watching with some nerves. Credit: AP

All eyes on Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis. They will listen, not out of fear of public shame, out of fear for their own fortune.

They know that if Donald Trump goes there in 2024, they might as well push their ill-concealed ambitions in the box of lost hopes for a few more years. He will steal their hopes and dreams.

Win or lose a nomination, they’ve lined up so closely, he’s either going to take the ground beneath them or leave it so badly their chance for the presidency in 2024 is up.

The man who has the potential to make or break Republicans walks up to the mic … big blows all around.

