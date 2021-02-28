The ministry is developing a sustainable food park to maintain safety





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) is developing and managing a sustainable food park with the aim of maintaining national food security. The Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, said the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) had warned of a food crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “In order to meet this challenge, the ministry is implementing sustainable development and management of food parks to increase food security while supporting the national economic recovery by providing jobs for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Minister Hadimuljono said in a statement received in Jakarta. , Sunday. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry continued to strive to meet infrastructure development goals to help national economic recovery through increased state spending, he said. he declares. One of the infrastructure developments made during the pandemic was the development and management of the food park. The ministry is currently developing a food domain covering an area of ​​165,000 hectares in the districts of Pulang Pisau and Kapuas in the province of Central Kalimantan. In addition, food park developments have also been planned in North Sumatra, South Sumatra, East Nusa Tenggara and Papua. Minister Hadimuljono said the food park developments are being carried out under the guidance of President Joko Widodo as a priority to safeguard Indonesian sovereignty and improve the well-being of the Indonesian people through national food security. He further explained that a number of challenges were encountered in the development process, including water management, community economy, environment, institutions and financing. “The developmental location of each food area presents different characters and challenges. In Central Kalimantan, we are revitalizing the old site of one million hectares of peatlands (PLG project) which is not a peat bog, but rather alluvial, covering an area of ​​165,000 hectares. All of this requires very detailed and precise water management. Here, we prioritize the management of drainage so that the land is not flooded and can be planted, ”he explained. Meanwhile, he continued, in northern Sumatra and eastern Nusa Tenggara, where the land is drier, the focus is on irrigation using a cannon sprinkler. . It takes reflections and collaboration from various sectors to find the right solution that can be applied on the ground.

