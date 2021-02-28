When Joseph Stalin’s daughter Svetlana left India!

Former US Ambassador to India Richard Celeste has published his memoir in which he shares many interesting facts including the sensational defection of Joseph Stalin’s daughter Svetlana from India on a US visa.

Celeste, who served as an ambassador from 1997 to 2001 when Bill Clinton was president, came to India in the 1960s as an assistant to then-envoy Chester Bowles.

In “Life in American Politics and the Diplomatic Years in India: An Unvarnished Tale,” Celeste shares “as honestly as I can the influences that have led me to devote my life to public service – both in and in – beyond the political arena “.

He says he tried “to shed light on some of the dark corners of political life” in his book, published by Har-Anand Publications.

One evening in March 1967, Celeste was suddenly called to the American Embassy. Arriving there, he learned that a woman Svetlana Alliluyeva was at the embassy with a pair of suitcases seeking asylum. She had presented a Russian passport and claimed to be Stalin’s daughter.

“It didn’t take a lot of imagination to suspect that the Russians were up to something. A few weeks earlier, the Soviets had sent a new number two to their embassy in New Delhi which the agency said specialized in black propaganda, ”the author says.

“There were regular efforts to recruit young American officers through Soviet intelligence. Stalin’s daughter’s ploy might be another effort to embarrass us,” he says.

“Her story was hard to believe. Not only did this woman say she was Stalin’s daughter, but she claimed to be the de facto wife of an older Indian man who worked at the press in foreign language in Moscow.

“Her husband had died the previous November. She had promised to bring her ashes from Moscow to plunge them into the Ganges. Six months had passed. She had remained in India after scattering the ashes. She now wanted asylum, ”wrote Céleste.

According to him, everyone feared that “at any time she could cry rape or that the Soviet embassy would claim that we kidnapped her. We would be ordered to produce it and it would confirm the far-fetched accusations of the Soviets ”. .

Svetlana told U.S. officials she returned to Delhi over the weekend – March 5 was a Monday – and took an apartment on the premises of the Russian Embassy. The Russians expected her to catch the Aeroflot flight to Moscow very early Thursday morning.

The last drop, she claimed, came when the Soviet ambassador invited her to lunch this afternoon and served Polish ham. She ate the vegetables on her plate but did not touch the ham, thus offending the Ambassador.

“What happened to you,” he asked her, adding if she had become “vegetarian, Hindu,” the book says.

After speaking to her at the consular office here, the Americans were left with three options: notify the Indian government and make a formal request for help in facilitating her departure, deny her or give her a visa to the United States but him buy a ticket. only halfway, Celeste remembers.

It was therefore decided to “give her the visa and let her know that she must board the plane alone”.

Soon, a cable message was sent to Washington at around 8:30 p.m.: “A person claiming to be Stalin’s daughter arrived at the embassy at 7:10 p.m. to seek asylum. Could not confirm her identity. Fearing that this no one is a provocation. Offer to issue a US visa but send it to Rome on Quantas ETD 0100 hours. Ask for your advice. “

There was a Quantas flight to Rome that left at one in the morning.

So Svetlana reached Rome from where she traveled to Geneva later.

“An already delicate situation became more delicate the next day when, at every post in the world, meetings between Soviet and American diplomats were canceled. One of the reasons for the Soviet ambassador’s eagerness to persuade Svetlana to return at home was that he himself had returned to Moscow for reassignment, ”the book says.

The KGB chief was also furious and demanded a response from the head of the CIA station in Delhi as to why Svetlana had been “kidnapped”.

Celeste claims that later it was discovered that “the Soviets had decided that Svetlana’s departure was an Indian problem, not an American problem”.

“The Indians simply had not taken care of this very important visitor. The Soviets were very hard on the Indira Gandhi government. After a few weeks, LK Jha, the Prime Minister’s principal secretary at the time, was dispatched. by Indira Gandhi to meet Svetlana in Switzerland, where she had moved, ”he writes.

“Jha tried to convince her to return to Moscow saying that her defection was damaging relations between two countries she loved and because her children wanted her to come back to Russia. One of her children was a doctor and the another was an academic, and she spoke to them on the phone with Jha watching them.

“The children urged her to return, but she refused, saying she simply would not return to Moscow under any circumstances,” the book says.

Eventually, Svetlana left Switzerland and came to the United States. “The hubbub in Delhi has subsided.”