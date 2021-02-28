PM Modi to inaugurate 2021 Maritime India Summit on March 2

The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. held a press conference on February 25, 2021 on the 2nd edition of the Maritime India Summit 2021 (MIS 2021), a 3-day virtual event, organized by the Ministry of Sea Ports and Waterways from March 2-4, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the MIS summit on March 2, 2021 where the participation of delegates from all over the world is expected, with the association of 24 partner countries and more than 400 projects will be presented to promote the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Details of the Virtual Summit-Exhibition and the sessions that will be presented were circulated to the press fraternity through a video film, followed by a presentation and presentation of the MIS 2021 brochure and the unveiling of the digital brochure for breakout session 3 was also made during the conference.

Participants were also briefed on the Breakout 3 session on the topic of Maritime Finance and Insurance Opportunities scheduled for March 3, 2021, 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. IST, hosted by HK Joshi, C&MD, SCI, SDCL and NMPT.

Details of the session were shared which aimed to highlight the high investment potential of the Indian maritime sector, in line with the Government of India’s Vision 2030 and would cover key trends and developments in maritime banking and financial services, financing of ports, port terminal and port industries, financing of coastal, river and related infrastructure as well as the challenges and solutions related to the financing of ships and the revival of the shipbuilding sector in India.

The session would be followed by a panel discussion by various pillars of the industry on how India could be transformed into a reinsurance hub.