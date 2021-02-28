US lawmaker expresses solidarity with Sindhi community as Pak crackdown on minorities





ANI | Updated: February 28, 2021 3:05 p.m. IST

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Pakistan against Sindhi Hindus, US Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton supported the Foundation’s “Long March for Freedom, Nature and Love” Sindhi because “Sindhi culture promotes peace and inclusion of different religions, sects and customs.” Speaking in a video message, Norton said, “I am pleased to congratulate the Sindhi Foundation for taking the initiative of a 350 mile long walk to raise awareness about human rights and climate change. For too long the rights of disenfranchised groups have been neglected. Today more than ever, the need to fight for the rights of all is particularly important, because the current pandemic has worsened the living conditions of many groups. She added that this march had served as a “bridge between these communities.” The lawmaker stressed that Sindhi culture “promotes peace and the inclusion of different religions, sects and customs. Like the Sindhi people, many of their communities have experienced similar circumstances. While urging other human rights activists to support ‘The Long March for Freedom’, she said: ‘Through this march, bridges between these communities will be built and awareness of human rights violations and climate crisis will be heard. I support this cause and will be spiritually present for its events. “

Recently, in a written communication to UK lawmakers Jim Shannon, Marie Rimmer and David Alton, the World Sindhi Congress – a human rights organization based in the UK, US and Canada – said that Pakistan is known as one of the most religiously intolerant countries in the world. The NGO said Sindh province had become a difficult place for Hindus under Pakistani rule. “Hindus routinely face discrimination from the public and private sectors and human rights violations such as kidnappings, forced conversions and extortion. In addition, attacks on their places of worship have increased in recent years. Although local dailies are replete with such reported incidents, the police do nothing to support the victims or bring the perpetrators to justice, “the NGO said. Although all minority groups in Pakistan are suffering persecution, WSC said. Research suggests Sindhi Hindus are the largest minority group to undergo forced conversions According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), 20 or more Hindu girls are abducted and converted every month in Pakistan. Pakistan has been repeatedly criticized by the international community for failing to take strict measures to protect its minority communities, despite Minister Imran Khan pledging to protect them on numerous occasions (ANI).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos