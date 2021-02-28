At CPAC, a golden image, a magic wand and a curtsy for Trump





Have been so grossed out by Republicans that, honestly, if Trumps doesn’t work, we don’t care who wins, Sany Dash said as she worked at her Trump merchandise stand.

Ms Dashs’ store, Bye Bye Democrats, was bustling on Saturday as CPAC attendees perused jewel-adorned MAGA pouches, plush elephants and a tapestry depicting an image of Mr. Trump drinking coffee accompanied by the text reading The best part of waking up is Donald Trump is President. (We’ve sold probably 1,400 rolls of Nancy Pelosi toilet paper here, she says. Our toilet paper is always a hit.)

Yet Ms Dash, an Indo-American from New York who called herself a supporter of Day 1 Trump, appeared more angry at the moment with Republicans, and more specifically with Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who urged his party to break with the former president. Ms Dash said she is preparing to open a store in Wyoming in the next two months and call it Bye Bye Liz.

Liz Cheney is a descendant of a warmonger, she said. Sorry, we went to war with Iraq, and so many people have died, millions of lives have changed.

She continued: I don’t care what she has to say now. It’s like the Bush girls in Austin. I don’t care how you woke up in Austin, just because now you get along with Michelle Obama, but your dad killed a lot of people. So excuse me, I don’t want anything to do with you.

Like all dozens of CPAC attendees interviewed, Dash said she hopes Mr. Trump will run for president in 2024. She loves other Republicans, including Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota. I love Kristi Noem, because she’s fighting back, she said, calling her a Trump woman, but she said she would only stay with the GOP if Mr. Trump, or someone one who undertakes to lead as he did, was the candidate.

I mean, I heard the rest of them if they actually pass, it’s wonderful, she said. If they don’t, I’m going to be out of this party, like everyone else. It’s that simple.

