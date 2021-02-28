PM Modi regrets not having learned Tamil, the “oldest language in the world”





Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi in traditional Tamil veshti in Mamallapuram in October 2019. New Delhi: Not learning the Tamil language was one of his long-standing regrets during a long political career, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated today, calling it “the world’s oldest language”. In his monthly Mann ki baat on radio today he also praised Tamil literature and poetry. His reference to the language comes weeks before the southern state went to the polls on April 6. Speaking to the show, Prime Minister Modi said today that during his preparation, a listener Aparna Reddy asked him if there was anything he had missed during those long years as as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. “I thought about it and felt that – it is a regret that I cannot learn the oldest language in the world, Tamil. It is a beautiful and popular language around the world. Many people have told me about the qualities of Tamil literature and the depths of Tamil poetry, ”Prime Minister said. PM Modi has in the recent past used Tamil in his speeches and quoted Tamil verses in Parliament. Also in 2018, he publicly regretted not being able to speak Tamil. In an address to the United Nations in 2019, he quoted Tamil philosopher-poet Kaniyan Pungundranar to convey his message about India’s civilizational instinct to always look beyond its borders. “Three thousand years ago, a great Indian poet, Kaniyan Pungundranar, wrote in Tamil, the oldest language in the world, “Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir”, which means: “We belong to all places and to everyone”. This feeling of belonging beyond borders is unique to India, ”he told the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York. At an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Modi was seen in traditional Tamil veshti on the historic shores of Mamallapuram in October 2019. The state of Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 6. PM Modi’s BJP is in alliance with the ruling AIADMK, which is this time seeking a third consecutive term. The two sides have started talks on sharing seats. The state’s two main parties, AIADMK and DMK, are the product of its decades-old Tamil-centric politics. It is in this context that the BJP, considered a North Indian company, seeks to gain a foothold in its mind.

