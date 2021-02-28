Latest Jet2, TUI, Ryanair and easyJet holiday policy updates following Boris Johnson’s announcement

Following Boris Johnson’s announcement on the roadmap to exit the lockdown, Birts was offered some clarity on when the restrictions could end.

After weeks of closure during the winter, there was some hope as he announced that pubs and retailers could start reopening in April, and even that all mixing restrictions could be lifted by June 21. .

This raised the possibility of a near-normal summer, with the return of festivals, nightclubs and stays in particular.

It has also led to an increase in the number of vacationers trying to plan a getaway, with international travel potentially permitted from May 17.

Last year, the rebound in overseas vacations was short-lived as many favorites such as Spain and Portugal were taken off the list of short-term travel lanes.

However, things will likely be different when international travel resumes thanks to the vaccine rollout.

This will have to wait until other countries see cases plummet and the end of mandatory quarantine on arrival in the UK, if applicable.

Travelers are already preparing for a return from mid-May, so airlines and travel agencies are preparing as well.

We’ve put together the latest information from Jet2, TUI, Ryanair and easyJet to help you plan.

easyJet

Despite the uncertainty over whether the holidays will resume, the optimistic tone of the announcement saw bookings jump four times more than at the same time the week before.

The package holidays division saw bookings jump seven times more than the week before.

The airline said Britons were more inclined to book vacations in Malaga, Alicante and Palma in Spain, Faro in Portugal and Crete.

However, the British weren’t getting carried away by the government’s schedule, with August being the most popular month for breaks, followed by July and September.

Johan Lundgren, managing director of easyJet, said: We have consistently seen pent-up demand for travel and this surge in bookings shows the government intends to reopen travel which UK consumers have been waiting for .

TUI

After the announcement, TUI’s bookings increased by 500%, with breaks being the most popular in Greece, Spain and Turkey.

Managing Director Andrew Flintham said there was “a huge demand for travel” and urged the government to work with tour operators to prepare for a return to international travel.

In the short term, however, TUI canceled another wave of vacations following the government’s announcement.

All public holidays departing from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland departing on or before May 16, 2021 have been canceled.

In addition, trips to the following locations are canceled until October 31, 2021:

Los Cabos, Mexico

Kvarner Bay, Croatia

Ryanair

Ryanair continues to follow its reduced schedule as it has done throughout the pandemic.

The low-cost airline has lowered change fees for all new bookings made before March 31 to bookings before October 31, with customers being allowed to make two changes.

Those who have had canceled flights are entitled to a full refund, a travel voucher, or a free change to your reservation.

The airline is hoping to increase flights later this year in response to demand for an overseas getaway, with more than 700 routes announced across Europe.

Jet2

Jet2 also canceled all public holidays before May 16, but is confident that all holidays after that date can continue.

Jet2 said: “Due to the continued uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and government travel restrictions, we have decided to extend the suspension of all vacations until May 16, 2021 inclusive.

“If you have to travel from May 17, 2021, we look forward to taking you on your well-deserved vacation. While you can expect the same service from us, due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), there have been some changes to the entry requirements for a number of countries we fly to, as well as UK arrivals.

“So if you are planning a vacation or have booked one, it is very important that you read the information below about the country you are traveling to and keep checking the information until you leave, because requirements may change.

“Please keep in mind that this information is subject to change and correct at the time of posting.

“And remember, if you or any member of your group is showing symptoms of COVID-19, you will not be able to travel.”