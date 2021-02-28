Donald Trump makes his first public appearance since leaving the White House





In a location in downtown Orlando this weekend, Donald Trump is still running America.

Conservative Political Action Conference – CPAC for short – is being held in Florida to bypass COVID-19 restrictions.

Here, delegates line up to have their photos taken with a gold statue of the former president wearing flip flops and carrying a wand.

Make America Great Again caps are on sale in almost any color now: yellow, pink, purple, even camouflage. The original red is therefore 2016.

Merchandise stalls sell an impressive array of inexpensive tattoos, from earrings to handbags, most of which are adorned with Trump 2024.

I ran into a woman to buy a new suitcase so she could stuff it with gifts for friends back home in Minnesota.

Disgraced activist Roger Stone was seen outside dancing wildly to heavy rap in front of a monster truck – and Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys, was courting on the road.

Four months ago, Mr. Trump lost the presidential election by seven million votes, despite unsuccessful and baseless attempts to claim fraud.

The Senate and House of Representatives also went blue and he was impeached a second time – but come to this Republican conference in Florida, and you’ll never know.

Later today, the local boy will close the rally. Donald Trump will break his silence and make his first public appearance since leaving the White House.

Still banned from Twitter, he will inevitably have a lot to lose.

“Oh, he’ll have scores to settle for sure,” conference host Matt Schlapp told Sky News.

But what about the million dollar question: will he do it, right?

A senior official close to the former president told us he won’t announce his candidacy for 2024. Mr. Trump is more likely to want to see how the wind is blowing midway through 2022 before committing to it.

But don’t doubt, it’s still her party. Yes, there are notable divisions and conference absentees – Mike Pence, Nikki Hayley and Mitt Romney among them – but “they’re the 10%, we’re the 90%,” said a conservative radio host.

If Mr. Trump wants to run in 2024, it seems like nothing is stopping him, and when it comes to his speeches, he rarely sticks to the script.

So hold on tight to your MAGA hats … anything can happen.

