Falling sales, Lampung coffee growers ask President Jokowi for help





JawaPos.com – About 1,200 coffee farmers in Lampung, under the leadership of PT Torabika, have asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to help solve the problem of sales of declining crops. Through Agus Susilo, farmers nominated to represent the 1,200 farmer groups assisted by PT Torabika sent a letter to President Joko Widodo. Agus Susilo hopes that PT Torabika, who bought the coffee from the farmers in Lampung, will come back to buy the quantity according to the harvest. According to him, PT Torabika Now can only buy half of the amount it bought before. Agus then spoke with PT Torabika to find out what the problem was. This group of farmers also confirmed to the purchasing manager of PT Torabika the reason why they cannot buy all the crops. “After confirmation with PT Torabika Purchasing Manager Eka Semesta, it turns out that PT Torabika’s coffee exports to the Philippines have declined due to SGS’s policy of import duties on coffee from Indonesia ”Said Agus Susilo on Tuesday (23/2). For this matter, Agus asked the central government to take trade diplomacy so that the Philippines does not impose import duties on coffee, given that Indonesia’s coffee exports were one of the main centers interest of President Jokowi. Agus hopes that if the Philippines does not impose export duties on Torabika coffee, coffee shipments to the Philippines will increase. Thus, the need for coffee also increases. Agus also hopes that at least all the coffee harvested by the farmers in Lampung can be purchased. Watch the interesting video below:

Publisher: Dinarsa Kurniawan

