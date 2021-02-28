Gasoline prices may increase by Rs 20.7 from March 1





Geo.tv/Illustration/FilesPetrol prices may increase by Rs 20.70 per liter on Monday in line with OGRA recommendations.The final decision on gasoline price changes is expected later today after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The OGRA summary proposed an increase of Rs 20.70 and Rs19.61 per liter, respectively, in gasoline and diesel prices.

ISLAMABAD: Gasoline prices could increase by Rs 20.70 per liter tomorrow Monday in accordance with the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The last oil “ bomb ” would come into effect from Monday or March 1, 2021 after a final decision on the evolution of petroleum product prices is expected later today by the Ministry of Finance after consulting the Prime Minister. Minister Imran Khan.

People have been warned of the huge Rs20.70 per liter increase in petroleum product prices, after sources informed Geo News earlier this week that OGRA forwarded a summary to the petroleum division suggesting a massive increase oil prices. produced from March.

Read more: Gasoline prices in Pakistan expected to rise after February 15, sources say

According to the recommendations of the oil and gas sector regulatory agency, a summary proposing an increase in gasoline and diesel prices of Rs 20.70 and Rs 19.61 per liter, respectively, was sent to the Ministry of Oil.

Also read: Prime Minister Imran Khan rejects OGRA recommendation to increase gasoline prices

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected OGRA’s prior recommendation to increase gasoline prices, in which the agency called for an increase of Rs14.07 and Rs13.61 per liter , respectively, high-speed gasoline and diesel (HSD) prices.

The authority also recommended an increase in the price of kerosene oil by 10.79 rupees per liter.

However, the finance ministry said gasoline prices would remain unchanged at Rs 111.90 per liter and that the price of diesel would be maintained at Rs 116.07 per liter following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision.

