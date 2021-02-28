Trump’s legal problems escalate even though he’s not in power





ALBANY Donald Trump is not in the White House, but as a private citizen he is not short of legal hot water on several fronts.

Trumps’ attorneys on Thursday handed over eight years of tax returns to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who is pursuing possible tax evasion charges.

It marked the latest development in one of the many legal battles to come for the ex-president.

In New York, State Attorney General Letitia James is pursuing legal action, claiming the Trump organization overestimated the value of a Westchester property to get tax relief, then underestimated its value when paying the property tax bill.

Elsewhere, Trump faces an investigation into his attempt to coerce Georgian officials to “find” enough votes to alter the country’s election outcome. At least one lawsuit has been filed over his role in promoting the Jan.6 attempt to take control of the U.S. Capitol and block the Electoral College vote.

And there are still lawsuits from women who say Trump sexually harassed them.

No previous president has left office over so many legal issues, academics say.

Receive the Breaking News newsletter!

Get the latest news as you go.

By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy.

“There is absolutely nothing like it at all,” said Paul Finkelman, a legal historian who has written more than 50 books and is president of Gratz College in Pennsylvania. “Like many of the Trump presidency, his post-presidency is unprecedented. There is literally no one to compare him to.”

Other presidents, such as Bill Clinton, have said they are financially “ruined” by stepping down. Andrew Johnson, who in 1868 became the first president to be impeached, was “dishonored” and “despised” after his departure, Finkelman said. But he never encountered any legal problems.

Trump said the cases amounted to a “witch hunt”, said they were “attacks by Democrats” and he was the target of “headhunters” prosecutors.

“He tried to delay them as much as possible,” said Jens Ohlin, professor of criminal law at Cornell University, referring to Trump affairs in general. “But now that he’s out of the office, he doesn’t have (path to delay). Now he’s just like anyone else.”

Criminal cases

Trump’s legal entanglements returned to national view with huge expansion last week in New York City.

The U.S. Supreme Court ended an 18-month standoff by rejecting Trumps ‘offer to block Manhattan district attorneys’ attempt to get eight years of tax records. This opens the way for a grand jury to review the documents.

Days later, Vances’ office said it had issued subpoenas in the case and obtained the records it sought.

Vances’ investigation began after Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, told Congress he paid two of the former presidents silent money.

Documents filed in the case suggest that Vance is also investigating possible tax and insurance fraud.

In Georgia, Trump faces criminal investigation for pressuring Secretary of State to “find 11,870 more votes” than needed to overturn election results State of Democratic President Joe Biden.

The Georgian official recorded the phone call, which was broadcast to the media. Trump also called on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, urging him to call a special session of the legislature to elect a list of Trump voters to overturn Bidens’ victory.

An Atlanta prosecutor is pursuing possible charges of racketeering, conspiracy and solicitation of electoral fraud.

“His biggest problem now is these criminal cases,” Ohlin said.

New York State

Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump organization inflated the value of its assets and property to get better loan and insurance terms, only to reverse and deflate values ​​to reduce its liability at the time to pay property taxes.

Two of the four properties involved in the case are in New York: one on Wall Street and another in Westchester County. Vances’ investigation also reportedly examined the Westchester package and issued subpoenas there. Vance has jurisdiction in part because the Trump organization is headquartered in Manhattan.

James has filed motions to require testimony and documents in a lower court. The final stage came in January when a judge ruled that James should have access to certain documents. The James probe is a civil, not a criminal, investigation.

Trump’s lawyers said the organization followed all applicable laws and that James was politically motivated.

The riot at the Capitol on January 6

Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) Filed a civil lawsuit alleging that Trump, Rudy Giuliani (Trumps’ personal attorney) and two far-right groups conspired to incite the mob that broke into the Capitol on January 6 to prevent lawmakers from certifying Bidens electoral victory.

Thompson said the crowd tried to stop him from performing his duties of approving the vote count. He said he wanted the lawsuit to set a precedent for any similar future attempts. Trump’s lawyers have denied inciting the attack. The Senate failed to achieve a two-thirds majority in its impeachment trial and acquitted Trump.

Harassment / defamation

Two defamation lawsuits against Trump are continuing by women who claimed Trump sexually assaulted them, then disparaged them when the allegations became public.

Trump has denied the allegations.

Another libel suit brought by adult movie star Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, was recently closed when the United States Supreme Court refused to hear her appeal.

Overview

“There are various possibilities here for hiding assets or overvaluing or undervaluing assets,” said William C. Banks, professor of law at Syracuse University. “These are garden variety crimes that people with more money than me for or that you are investigating for.”

He said Trump and his supporters would call for an exaggeration of the prosecution and some officials may decide not to take some cases any further.

“The lawsuits in New York City or New York State or wherever is, ultimately, a judgment call,” Banks said. “You don’t have to lay charges. Even if you lay charges, you don’t have to go to trial.”

Finkelman thinks the reason Trump is in legal trouble for an ex-president comes down to two factors: no predecessor attempted to manipulate the election result like Trump did and Trump is the only one among modern presidents. not to make public his tax returns and not to put his assets in a blind trust during his tenure.

“Wealthy presidents like John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush had a real wall between their personal finances and their tenure as president,” Finkelman said. “With Trump, not only has he absolutely refused to do so, but he has enriched himself and his family” by getting military personnel, government officials and others to use his hotels, golf courses and other properties during his tenure.

Now, Finkelman noted, prosecutors “will go over Trump’s tax returns with a fine tooth comb.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos