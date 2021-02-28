Modi accused of remaking India in his image after renaming the world’s largest stadium after him





In one of the most recent examples, in December, the government announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Biotechnology Center in Kerala would be renamed to celebrate Mr. S. Golwalkar, a Hindu nationalist ideologue. While previous governments have replaced Anglicized colonial names like the change from Bombay to Mumbai and Madras to Chennai, the current government has been accused of going further to try to erase non-Hindu identities and in particular the muslim history. In 2018, the Modi government approved the renaming of 25 towns and villages across India, and among the pending proposals is one for the state of West Bengal to move to Bangla. That year, the BJP-ruled state of Uttar Pradesh, which has the largest Muslim population in India, changed the name from Allahabad to Prayagraja to refer to a Hindu pilgrimage site. The name Allahabad had dated to the 16th century and the Mughal Emperor Akbar. “Today, the BJP government has rectified the mistake Akbar made,” said a BJP official when the name was changed. Indian historian and novelist Professor Mukul Kesavan said the stadium name change was trivial compared to the campaign to rename Muslim venues. With the move from Allahabad to Prayagraj, what we see is an assertion that India is a Hindu state and that its place names should be appropriately Hindu. And it’s kind of a dangerous name change. We need to distinguish between different types of name change. Some types of name change are acts of individual vanity like the stadium cricket. But other types of name changes are historically more significant. They are trying to erase the historical meaning. He said: When they change the name of a city, they change our history, our language, our cultural references. They make us strangers in our own country. Whether we are Muslims, Hindus or Sikhs, when you are officially declared dead, what happens, you no longer recognize the world around us and that is the ambition.







